Kate Garraway wows in bridal white ahead of wedding anniversary

Kate Garraway was simply glowing on Tuesday when she was spotted looking simply perfect in a dazzling all-white ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 56-year-old oozed glamour in an ivory co-ord comprised of a long-sleeved jacket, adorned with a large rose and a pair of figure-flattering wide-leg trousers. She wore the ensemble to the National Television Awards

The star dazzled in white

Captioning the post, Kate penned: " #ntas here we come - am wondering if a white suit was the right choice for the clumsiest woman in the world - thanks to #glamsquad @heatherkingmakeup @debbiedresses @karen_millen."

Kate looked so fabulous for the star-studded event and wore her brunette tresses styled in a bouncy blow-dry. As for makeup, she opted for fluttery fake eyelashes, warm bronzer, and nude glossy lips.

© Getty Kate looked so beautiful

She completed her look with the most immaculate baby pink manicure and dazzling statement earrings in a glittering silver hue.

Friends and fans went wild for the dazzling look. Carol Vorderman wrote: "You were absolutely stunning in all ways tonight Kate....Just beautiful inside and out," alongside a red love heart emoji. Susana Reid penned: "Stunning [red love heart emoji]."

© Instagram Derek is receiving care at home after being hospitalised with COVID-19

"White for an angel," one fan commented. A second added: "You looked stunning and spoke so eloquently hope you had a great night." The all-white theme was perfect for the GMB host who is about to mark her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband Derek Draper.

Derek fell incredibly unwell with Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic in March 2020. Since then, Kate has been caring for her husband who is yet to make a full recovery. He has been battling with the debilitating side effects ever since and spent 13 months in hospital before returning to his family home.

© Instagram Kate and Derek are about to mark their 17th wedding anniversary

The star has been incredibly open about Derek's health battle and takes to social media from time to time to give fans an update on how he's doing.

The latest came just hours after the GMB host received an MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

She penned: "Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle. I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience.

"Tomorrow Derek is back in hospital and of course the daily struggles go on - but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured and can't thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.

"I have so many thanks to give but I must make sure I thank @lisaredmanltd for the loan of my 'fit for a king dress' and @missbsmillinery for its matching hat.!! Love to you all and happy Sunday."