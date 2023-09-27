Geri Horner shows off ultra-toned legs in tiny 60s mini dress

As a former Spice Girl, it's safe to say Geri Halliwell's sartorial portfolio is nothing less than vivacious. And on Tuesday, the 51-year-old proved nothing has changed as she posed for her latest photoshoot.

The flame-haired pop star looked flawless as she sauntered for the camera for Scary Mommy. Amongst the slew of effervescent fashion pieces, one that couldn't go unnoticed was the 60s-inspired minidress she donned with a pair of pillar box red stilettos.

Captioning her own post on Instagram from the exciting shoot, she penned: "Inside my new cover shoot for @scarymommy Fall Nostalgia issue! Read the full feature in stories."

The ivory piece was covered in oversized flowers, fashioned from the same crisp material, and perfectly accented the stylish ensemble as she leaned on a number of pastel-colored doll houses.

Her firey red tresses were worn in a swept back into a loose ponytail with the front pieces of her hair positioned to frame her face.

The striking red heels weren't the only scarlet details of the ensemble as she also opted for cherry lipstick and a matching glossy red manicure. As for the rest of her glam, she chose a winning chestnut-brown smokey-eye combination and brushes of warm bronzer.

© Instagram Geri discussed her new book in the interview with Scary Mommy

Friends and fans went wild for the exciting update. "Omg this takes me back to your early spice girl days!!!" one fan penned. A second added: "I ADORE these pics." Meanwhile, a third chimed in, writing: "I love this shoot you are always so unique," alongside a string of heart eyes emojis.

Another of her ravishing looks was a daring choice for the mother-of-three. The unique piece was a floor-length covered in newspaper. The quirky number featured a high neckline that covered her shoulders as she sat 'inside' a dolls house and shot a smouldering smile straight down the camera lens.

© Instagram Geri is a doting mother and step-mother

The monochrome colour scheme of the gown made way for the crimson details of Geri's ensemble, which popped even more when set against the red and white chequered-board floor of the set.

One close-up shot from the shoot also gave fans a close-up look of her subtle accessories which included a silver charm bracelet charm. As well as a gold ring on her left little finger.

The star oozed confidence for the stunning update and opening up in the accompanying interview in the magazine about how she feels about getting older she said: "Your 30s are not easy because you’re not the ingenue anymore.

"There's so much pressure to achieve: get the partner, get the success. Suddenly you're in your 40s, you're like, 'OK, I've got a bit of life experience under my belt,' and you’re more confident in your choices. I’m still learning, and I'm still going: 'OK, can I be the best version of this age now?' I just think no matter what, when I'm 90, I want to be the best version of that. I’m not trying to be 21."