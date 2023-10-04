Inside Anderson Cooper's 'unconventional' decision to live with ex Benjamin Maisani to co-parent two sons

There aren't many people who would opt to live with their ex-boyfriend, but for Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani, that's what works best for them and their kids.

The former couple were together for almost ten years before they split in early 2018. But in 2020, the two – still very close platonic friends but no longer romantically attached – decided to become fathers together for the first time.

The pair first became dads in April 2020 when they welcomed son Wyatt Morgan, and they later welcomed another son, Sebastian Luke in February 2022; both boys were born via surrogacy.

WATCH: Anderson Cooper opens up about baby son Wyatt

Anderson, 56, and Benjamin, 50, though they aren't romantically involved any longer, live together with their boys in New York City, and they also own a weekend vacation home in Connecticut.

During an interview with People last month, the veteran CNN anchor described co-parenting with Benjamin as "very natural," and explained: "I work nights, and so he's there at night. And we both wake up right before they wake up, get them their milk and spend the first couple of hours of the day just us with them."

Plus, he revealed: "Benjamin speaks French to them," joking: "I have no idea what they're saying. I think they're plotting against me."

© Getty Anderson and Benjamin split in 2018

Further detailing their living arrangement during another recent interview with Howard Stern, the host couldn't help but note how "unconventional" it is, however Anderson argued: "We're family and we love these kids, and we're adults."

MORE: Anderson Cooper recalls shocking conversation with late mom Gloria Vanderbilt as he explored parenthood

MORE: Anderson Cooper poses with ex Benjamin and sons as he shares surprising insight into personal life

Then Howard asked the question that might have been on everyone's minds: "And when you bring home a date?" however the father-of-two simply confessed: "I'm not dating."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram The co-parenting former couple with their sons in 2022

He further explained: "I've got two kids who I can't imagine not spending every minute with, and I'm working all the time," maintaining: "I'm happy, I'm happy right now… It's the best thing ever."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Wyatt and Sebastian are too cute for words

During his People interview, Anderson couldn't help but gush about his routine with his boys, saying: "I love getting them ready for their afternoon nap and sitting with them and reading and then having them fall asleep in my arms. There's nothing better."

MORE: Anderson Cooper emotionally opens up about the deaths of brother and father

© Instagram The boys live between NYC and Connecticut

"This is the best time in my life… There is no doubt about it," he also declared, and noted: "Just to see their relationship, it's incredible.

"I recently found wooden blocks that my brother [Carter] and I played with. We drew robots on them and stuff. And so now to see Wyatt playing with those and building things, it's crazy."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.