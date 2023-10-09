Inside Hugh Jackman's special friendship with Aussie singer after his shock split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Amid the challenges and pain of his recent divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman seems to have found solace in new friendships.

One of these blossoming relationships is with his fellow Australian, the multi-talented actor and singer, Betty Who. At 31, Betty and 54-year-old Hugh have discovered a shared passion for the theatre, which has laid the foundation for their close bond.

Hugh's appreciation for the arts was evident when he recently took a trip to Broadway to enjoy a performance of the musical Hadestown, in which Betty has a starring role. Their camaraderie was undeniable when they posed arm-in-arm backstage.

An elated Betty, who is married to the talented photographer Zac Cassar, shared the snapshot on social media, exclaiming: "MY COUNTRYMAN!!!! [Australian flag emoji]. Thank you for coming to see us in Hadestown and being so kind!!!!!"

Another backstage capture showed Hugh alongside Betty, Phillip Boykin, and Reeve Carney, all exuding a warm and friendly aura.

© Instagram Hugh Jackman and Betty Who

Fans were ecstatic to see two of their favorite stars together, with one remarking, "Two of my most favorite people in the entertainment world! In one photo! Yes!!". Another enthusiastic fan declare:, "I'M CRYING! We need a movie musical with you two as the leads IMMEDIATELY."

According to Woman's Day, the rapport between Betty and Hugh is undeniable. Their "fun chemistry" has sparked whispers of a hopeful collaboration in a theatrical show or musical in the future.

© Instagram Hugh and Betty have a blossoming friendship

It's refreshing to see Hugh finding joy and building new friendships during such a tumultuous time. Last weekend, the iconic Wolverine actor was seen in the esteemed company of Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively, enjoying a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. The day was captured with a group selfie, with all of them reveling in the sporting spirit.

Amidst all these happenings, rumors swirl about Hugh penning a memoir in the aftermath of his separation from Deborra-Lee. As per US Weekly, Hugh is in the early stages of creating what many anticipate to be a revealing look into his life.

© Kevin Sabitus Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds watch from the stands during an NFL football game

Hugh and Deborra's statement

The announcement of Hugh and Deborra-Lee's divorce last month took many by surprise.

After sharing nearly three decades of marital bliss, the couple released a heartfelt statement:

© Jason Merritt Actor Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah Lee Furness

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth... Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

They concluded the statement with a note on privacy and signed off as "Deb and Hugh Jackman," emphasizing their commitment to a united front for their children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.