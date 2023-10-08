Sophie Turner makes bold statement with social media return amid Joe Jonas divorce, custody

Sophie Turner is keeping her cards close to her chest ever since she and now estranged husband Joe Jonas announced that they would be getting a divorce after four years of marriage.

The actress, 27, has remained away from social media since releasing a joint statement with Joe, 34, back in September, but has now returned with a simple message.

She posted a photograph of herself wearing a bracelet that simply read "Fearless," which could be emblematic of her new life post-marriage in the midst of the public attention surrounding her personal life.

© Instagram Sophie returns to social media in the midst of her ongoing custody battle

The bracelet is also a loving nod to her close friend Taylor Swift, with whom Sophie has been seen out and about in New York several times in the past few weeks.

Their most recent outing was on October 1 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

Taylor was there in support of Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, and was joined by Sophie, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski, Brittany Mahomes, and more.

On September 21, Sophie filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers member, asking for her daughters, Willa and Delphine, to be returned to her home country of England.

In it, she accused Joe of withholding their daughters' passports despite having allegedly agreed that they would move to England as a family.

The pair eventually filed for an interim consent order in New York City that prohibits both parties from removing the children from the state.

© Getty Images Sophie has been seen out and about in New York, where she is staying to be with her daughters

The documents state that their two daughters are not allowed to move from New York's Southern or Eastern Districts, which include New York City and neighboring boroughs, the Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

Since then, Sophie has been in New York to be with the kids, and the former couple were slated for a Manhattan court hearing on October 3, which has since been pushed to January 2.

© Getty Images Over a month ago, the former couple announced their split

After initial reports began circulating in early September that Joe had filed for divorce from Sophie in a Florida court, the couple remained silent but steadfast.

However, on September 5, they took to Instagram with a joint statement which confirmed the news, it reads: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

© Instagram Sophie and Joe shared an Instagram statement

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The American musician and the English actress began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019, first in Las Vegas that May and then more elaborately in Paris in June. They welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020 and their second daughter Delphine in July 2022.

