Hugh Jackman supported by fans as he shares solitary glimpse of life post Deborra-Lee Furness split – see photos

It may be a difficult time in Hugh Jackman's life amid his unexpected separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, but he is trucking along with the support of his fans.

The Wolverine actor and his wife announced earlier this month that they were separating "to pursue our individual growth."

Though they have yet to confirm whether they are headed for divorce, they are taking some time to themselves, and the father-of-two shared a candid update over the weekend while he lays low.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman details his recent cancer scare

Hugh took to Instagram Sunday and shared a slew of photos, including some smiling selfies, from a walk in nature surrounded by nothing but towering trees and even some forest animals.

In the first snap, he is sporting his usual salt and pepper beard with a smile on his face, plus an orange hoodie, a windbreaker and a navy cap, posing by a mellow creek.

Sharing more photos from his rainy-day hike, he included more selfies with the green forest as a background, a fallen log covered by moss and mushrooms, plus even a sweet deer sighting.

"Sunday morning walk in the rain," Hugh wrote in his caption, adding: "Heaven (and muddy)!"

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and send some encouraging comments, with one follower of his writing: "Have a good week Hugh," alongside a red heart emoji, as others added: "Happy Sunday Hugh," and: "Even if it rains, you Hugh have the sun in your heart," as well as: "A walk in nature walks the soul back home. Hope you enjoyed it."

© Instagram Hugh gave a candid update from his weekend

Hugh is based in New York City – where it was raining all weekend – and a year before his split from Deborra-Lee, the former couple put up for sale their massive West Village triplex penthouse for nearly $40 million, which overlooked the Hudson River.

The two announced their split with a statement to People on September 15, which read: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

© Getty Images Hugh and Deborra-Lee were together for 27 years

They added: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," signed: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

© Getty The former couple have two kids together

Hugh and Deborra tied the knot on April 11, 1996 at St. John's in Toorak, Victoria, a suburb in Melbourne.

They share kids Oscar Maximillian, 23, who they adopted in 2000, and Ava Eliot, 18, who they also adopted in 2005.