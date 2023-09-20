Hugh Jackman breaks silence after Deborra-Lee Furness split with photo on emotional anniversary

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked the entertainment world when they announced last week that they would be separating after 27 years of marriage.

Since they shared their statement, they've both remained silent, save for a few occasional appearances out and about from Hugh, 54, in New York City.

The actor has now emerged once again on social media to share a rather emotional glimpse inside their family home.

The photo he shared was actually a tribute to their adorable French bulldog, Dali, who passed away in August 2022. Hugh shared a sweet throwback of him gazing up at the camera and simply writing: "Happy birthday Dali!"

The Wolverine actor took to his Instagram when their dog passed away on August 6, a month shy of what would've been his 12th birthday.

He penned: "It's a very sad day for our family. Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12 next month … which I'm told is a long life for this breed.

"I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life."

He lovingly added: "We will miss him but know he's howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!"

Dali was adopted by the Jackman family in 2010 and often made appearances on Hugh's social media, enjoying frequent outings with the Marvel star. The family also owns another dog named Allegra.

On September 15, news broke that Hugh and Deborra-Lee, 67, who is also an Australian actress and producer, would be parting ways after nearly three decades of marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a statement shared with People, emphasizing that their primary focus would remain their family.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The couple are parents to two children, son Oscar Maximillian Jackman, 23, and daughter Ava Eliot Jackman, 18. Both were adopted by their parents as babies.

In a 2012 interview with Today's Katie Couric, the Australia star opened up about the process of adoption after their struggles with conception.

"To be clear, Deb and I always wanted to adopt. So that was always in our plan," he explained. "We didn't know where in the process that would happen but biologically obviously we tried and it was not happening for us and it is a difficult time." He added that once their son was born, all their "heartache melted away."

