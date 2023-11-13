Michelle Obama stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

Michelle Obama may have used her time in the White House as an opportunity to give back to the younger generation, but it's a mission she's been carrying out since she herself was a young girl – and one that continues now, six years on from her time as First Lady of the United States.

Mother-of-two Michelle launched the Girls Opportunity Alliance, in partnership with the Obama Foundation, in 2018, which "seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education, allowing them to achieve their full potential".

It has collaborated with over 4000 global leaders and community-based organizations to support young girls and encourage them to lead their best lives.

© Getty The Obama Foundation seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world

"Over the many years that I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Michelle Obama, I've witnessed her unwavering commitment to empowering young women. Her kindness radiates as she encourages others to amplify their voices, recognizing the unique spark within each of them and providing opportunities to help them reach their full potential," Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, told HELLO!

"I am thrilled with her commitment to the work we do at the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance. Together, we are supporting grassroots organizations and their remarkable leaders around the world, making a profound and critical impact in the lives of adolescent girls."

© Getty The former First Lady is a mother of two herself

The Girls Opportunity Alliance has partnered with various organizations over the years, including Room to Read in Vietnam. The organization collaborates with local governments, schools, communities and families to ensure they understand the importance of literacy, and how it can change someone's life forever, and in 2020 Today's Jenna Bush Hager, Julia Roberts and Netflix star Lana Condor all joined Mrs Obama on a trip to see the important work being carried out there.

In 2022 Michelle also joined forces with Melinda French Gates and Amal Clooney to launch the Get Her There campaign, which aims to advance gender equality when it comes to education around the globe, and the three trailblazers were joined by Wanjiru Wahome, the executive director of the Samburu Girls Foundation in Kenya.

© NHAC NGUYEN Jenna Bush Hager, Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama meet Vietnamese students in 2019 in a visit to promote girls' education in Vietnam

"For the last two years, Michelle Obama through Girls Opportunity Alliance has been of great support to 300 of our girls," Wanjiru told HELLO! "She is the true definition of a mother who believes in funding girls' education especially from marginalized communities. Our girls are almost getting there, through provision of tuition fees, personal shopping, school supplies and mentorship bootcamps that have made them develop self confidence."

She continued: "There is one thing to be compassionate and then it comes with giving all the love. We are so grateful for her kindness! That's what defines Mrs.Obama; she is a true champion of girls' education."

