Amal Clooney stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

An unstoppable force, Amal Clooney has worked tirelessly to safeguard the rights of women and girls around the globe. A world-renowned barrister, the mother-of-two has spoken out time and time again, lending her voice to the oppressed and the silenced.

Following the inception of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, Amal and her husband George Clooney launched the Waging Justice for Women Fellowship in 2022. A life-changing initiative which aims to fight injustice against women through strategic litigation, the fellowship is helping women and girls in Africa to claim their rights.

By simultaneously protecting girls' rights to school, while fighting against violence and child marriage, the initiative is investing in the next generation of gender justice champions.

Alongside the Clooney Foundation, Amal and George have also worked closely with the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, which seeks to protect and promote the interests of immigrant children in the US, who have been separated from their families.

Gladis Molina Alt, Executive Director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, explained to HELLO!: "Amal was one of the first people to support the Young Center on a global scale during one of the most difficult times in our organization's history.

"As news broke of hundreds of immigrant children being forcibly separated from their parents in 2018, our staff and volunteers jumped into action, and Amal was right there with us in highlighting the importance of our work and our mission to protect immigrant children to her global networks.

"It has always been an honor to have Amal's support. She continues to be a fierce advocate for children's rights."

