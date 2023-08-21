Michelle Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia and dad Barack seen in rare emotional photo

The Former First Couple are proud parents to their two daughters

Barack and Michelle Obama couldn't be prouder parents to their two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama (25 and 22 years old respectively), and they're prone to looking back on happy times.

Back in June, Michelle took to Instagram to share a special tribute to her husband on Father's Day, posting a rare throwback that showed him embracing his two young daughters during their White House tenure.

She lovingly captioned it: "Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing dads out there – and to this guy in particular. @BarackObama, thank you for being such a loving, caring, and attentive dad to our two beautiful girls. We love you so much!"

Fans responded sweetly with comments like: "Happy Father's Day President Obama," and: "Happy Father's Day to the One & Only Obama."

A third also gushed: "This picture says so much, on so many levels!" with a fourth commenting on Malia and Sasha's younger selves, saying: "This is how I remember them!"

It was a rather emotional day for the former POTUS, as it marked his first Father's Day with both his daughters now out and about in the world, fending for themselves as newly minted adults.

While Malia has been embracing life in Los Angeles as a writer, having already worked with the likes of Donald Glover on the show Swarm while building her own portfolio, Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in May and turned 22 a week before Father's Day.

While it's unclear what the younger Obama sibling, who studied psychology at USC, will pursue, she has been sharing her LA life with her sister, as the two share a home in Brentwood, California.

Their parents have been by their side through it all, with Michelle taking another moment that same Father's Day to reflect on the legacy and teachings of her own father, Fraser Robinson III, who passed away in 1991.

In a post featuring some of his quotes, she wrote: "No one can make you feel bad, if you feel good about yourself.

"Those are the words my dad would say to me if I was ever feeling down on myself when I was younger. Every time I think about my dad, I remember his unconditional love, his constant words of wisdom, how he always made me feel seen, how he made me feel heard.

"Even though he is not around anymore, I carry the lessons he taught me everywhere I go. I know a day like #FathersDay can be tough for many – it was tough for me, too, when I first lost my dad."

She continued: "But once I realized that he was always with me and that I could honor him every day by living out his values, I started seeing the world, and my place in it, with so much more strength and resilience. It has made all the difference."

