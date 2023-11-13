Beyoncé stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

You may be well aware of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, but do you know the special philanthropic significance behind it?

Beyoncé founded her public charity the BeyGOOD Foundation in 2013 and the organisation has spent the past decade helping with funding towards education, housing security, and career development.

This summer, the charity announced its Renaissance Scholarship Fund which is awarding $1 million (£812,000) to ten colleges and universities in an effort to support education. One hundred students from the Detroit School for Digital Technology, Jackson State University and more are set to receive $10,000 (£8,000) scholarships.

BeyGOOD's executive director Ivy McGregor said: "We are keenly aware of the barriers to access, opportunity, and resources that disproportionately impact BIPOC communities. Our work is rooted in the belief that education, pathways for employment and support of entrepreneurship are vehicles that help drive sustainable outcomes."

© Getty The hitmaker performs during her Renaissance World Tour in August 2023

Aside from college students, Beyoncé has also pledged $1 million to help small businesses around the world, including Tottenham-based Nigerian tapas restaurant Chuku's. After receiving £8,000 from the BeyGood Foundation, Ifeyinwa Frederick, co-founder of Chuku's, told HELLO! how grateful they were for the financial support.

"I still can't quite believe that Beyoncé has backed our restaurant - it feels a bit surreal. We'd already felt her impact when she was in town and concert-goers chose Chuku's for their pre-gig meal, but this is a whole other level," said Ifeyinwa.

Her co-founder Emeka Frederick added: "This grant couldn't be more welcome. Chuku's, like other restaurants that don't have a financial reserve, has been battered by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis. Every day, we're fighting to stay open to make it to our fourth birthday.

"This money will make that fight a little easier and allow us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham's High Road for the time being."

© Getty Beyoncé founded her public charity the BeyGOOD Foundation in 2013

The Halo hitmaker's charitable work dates back decades, long before her Renaissance World Tour. Back in 2013, the singer partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant 18 children's wishes during the Mrs Carter Show World Tour by meeting them, signing autographs and granting VIP passes.

For example, Gráinne, who was living with cystic fibrosis, was treated to a pampering session, a three-course meal, tickets to her concert and a backstage meeting with the singer.

A spokesperson for Make-A-Wish told HELLO!: "We are incredibly grateful that Beyoncé has taken the time and effort to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world throughout her iconic career. Her generosity has brought joy to children and their loved ones during the darkest of times and helped create magical memories that last a lifetime."

