Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery stuns in satin white gown as she marries Jasper Waller-Bridge in front of glittering crowd

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has married her partner Jasper Waller-Bridge. The special day comes seven years after the death of her late fiancé John Dineen.



Michelle was pictured in a stunning white satin Josephine gown, which featured a square neckline and dropped waist, holding hands with her new husband – the brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge – as they left St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London, on Saturday September 23, 2023.

Jasper wore a blue three-piece suit, and guests in attendance included Lily James and Downton Abbey costars Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

© Dave J Hogan Michelle, 41, and Jasper, 35, wed in West London

It appeared that Laura Carmichael, who played Michelle's on-screen sister Edith Crawley, was one of several bridesmaids, as she was pictured in the sea green gowns worn by the wedding party.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, Phoebe wore a gorgeous coral suit, as she walked arm in arm with her partner Martin McDonaugh, while Downton Abbey's creator Julian Fellowes , 74, was also pictured in attendance, as well as British and Irish acting royalty including James Norton, Imelda Staunton, Allen Leech, and Jim Carter.

© Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock Michelle Dockery (right) as Lady Mary Talbot (nee Crawley) in Downton Abbey

It is believed that the newlyweds met through friends in 2019, and they made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival that year. Michelle, 41, and Jasper, 35, shared the news of their engagement in The Times in January 2022.

The announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

In 2017 the actress spoke of the tragic death of her fiance John Dineen, and revealed that she calls herself a widow.

"I never lost hope. No. I'm not exaggerating when I say that John did not complain once, never, not once, and that gave us strength. It's what keeps you going, that positivity – to never lose that hope for a miracle. I couldn't have done it any other way," she told The Guardian of his battle with cancer, admitting she saw similarities between her Downton character Mary's storyline as a young widow and her own life.

She said: "We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow."