Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis prompts comments about Giovanni Pernice following exciting news

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis recently celebrated an incredible award win, and she shared another special honour with her social media followers at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the 2021 Strictly winner revealed how honoured she was to be included in The Guardian's Culture section, in a feature about up-and-coming BAFTA winners.

The article comes after she and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice won a BAFTA for their beautiful Couple's Choice routine – and her fans were quick to comment on their special partnership.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice enjoys surprise reunion with Rose Ayling-Ellis

One wrote: "Amazing Rose, remember you work very hard for all that you do and achieve and all the awards you won and the BAFTA with Gio was icing on the cake… it would be lovely if you two could do something together again."

A second added: "I can only wholeheartedly agree with you. I would love to see them dance again but still watching 2021 Strictly." A third commenter, meanwhile, wrote: "Brilliant and humble, you're amazing Rose!"

© Getty Rose and Giovanni won a BAFTA television award

They were responding to the caption the down-to-earth star wrote to accompany the image, which showed Rose amid a group of actors, writers and directors, including Taskmaster star Susan Wokoma.

Rose looked stunning in stone leggings, tan heels and an oversized brown leather shirt, wearing her long hair flowing loose and neutral make up.

She penned: "Celebrating 10 years of Bafta breakthrough in today @guardian with these legends [stars in eyes emoji] @ruthmadeley @susiewoosie12 @lydiawestie @niamhalgar @amirelmasry and Malachi Kirby. Forever grateful for @bafta for allowing me to be in the room…"

Rose shared her gratitude at being honoured in The Guardian

Although Rose and Gio were incredibly popular winners of the show, the EastEnders star recently surprised fans with an unexpected confession about her time on Strictly.

Despite winning much praise and accolades for their Couple's Choice dance, Rose confessed that she initially disliked the routine. "I hated it," she previously told The Guardian. "I watched this pre-recorded video by external choreographers and immediately didn't like what they’d come up with."

© BBC Fans loved the duo's moving Couple's Choice

She feared the dance would score her the "pity" vote, adding: "I was up for the idea, as long as it wasn't a patronising stunt. An attempt to get the pity vote, all sad, dreary and 'poor me'."

"It was what hearing people think deaf people experience," the actress continued. "Very insular, cut-off, small. It was so sad. And that's not me." After reworking the routine, Rose learnt to love the dance as it began to feel "more true" to her.

© BBC The pair lifted the glitterball trophy in 2021

She said: "[It felt] more true to me. It was only at camera rehearsals in the studio, when I was told the crew – who never stop – all dropped what they were doing to watch that I thought: '[Explicit]. This might be a big deal.'"

At the time, after the couple danced their routine, tears began to flow as judge Motsi Mabuse delivered an emotional speech and Anton du Beke was seen tearing up as well.

© BBC Rose and Giovanni won praise and accolades for their dance

As Motsi's voice broke, she said: "In this case, I honestly feel like saying thank you. I think this was such a beautiful moment to include us in your world and for us to actually understand how important and how aware we all could be of each other genuinely everywhere."