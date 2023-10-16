Strictly's Tess Daly, 54, and daughter Phoebe, 19, wow in new picture

Tess Daly posted the sweetest tribute to her eldest daughter, Phoebe, who turned 19 on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Strictly Come Dancing host - who is married to Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay – uploaded a gorgeous image of the mother-and-duo daughter loving life at a music festival.

She also added another image of inside the celebrations featuring two large pink metallic balloons of the number 19 along with another snap from Phoebe's childhood.

"I can't believe my big girl is 19 today! Time flies…" the doting mum remarked in the caption. "Thank you Phoebe for being the most wonderful, loving, kind daughter, and the best big sister we could ever wish for [heart emoji]. Love you to the moon & back always."

Phoebe's dad Vernon also paid his own tribute on his page, and shared a throwback image with both of the couple's daughters.

"Happy 19th Phoebe!!! Enjoy…So proud of everything you've achieved so far in life. Can't wait for the next big step…(and of course another dance at the rave!" he wrote, to which, Tess simply added: "My loves."

Tess and Vernon don't often share snaps of their daughters, Phoebe and Amber, 14. But the famous parents occasionally share family pictures on their Instagram pages.

In August, they celebrated their eldest daughter Phoebe's A-Level results with a lavish lunch. "Good luck to everyone receiving their results today, feeling like proud parents!" Tess, 54, told her nearly one million followers.

Earlier this summer, the presenter marked her eldest daughter's last day of school in an emotional post on social media. "Well that's a wrap and the school days are done, no more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental, we’re so proud of you Phoebe; here’s to the next chapter!" she wrote alongside a few photos of her daughter taken throughout the years.