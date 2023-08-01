Tess Daly shows off never-ending legs in white mini skirt on family holiday with Vernon Kay

The couple were joined by their two daughters on the Californian getaway

Tess Daly looked as glamorous as ever as she posed on a sunny beach alongside her husband Vernon Kay on their family holiday to California.

The Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her never-ending legs in a white mini skirt and pink zip-up jacket, paired with a pair of white sunglasses and a matching handbag.

WATCH: Tess Daly reveals the secret to her happy marriage to Vernon Kay

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old presenter shared a carousel of snaps from their holiday in the US, including a few snaps from a romantic date night on the beachfront, which showed her husband smiling as Tess held up a refreshing-looking pink cocktail from behind the lens.

She penned in the caption: "We finally made it! California you were one to remember. Grateful always for the amazing memories made."

© Tess Daly/Instagram Tess looked gorgeous in a white mini skirt while on the beach with husband Vernon Kay

Tess' followers were quick to comment on the post, with many praising the stunning snaps. One person wrote: "Looking gorgeous both of you," while another added: "Beautiful pics x."

A third person commented: "Lovely to see you enjoying sunny California! Sending you much love."

The two lovebirds were joined by their teenage daughters, Phoebe and Amber, on the trip, who got to spend some quality time with their parents.

© Tess Daly/Instagram The couple enjoyed a romantic date at a beach restaurant

In one snap, the family of four were pictured horse riding along a sandy beach. The selfie, which was taken by Tess, captured the blonde bombshell and her husband, who were both beaming under the Californian sun. Meanwhile, Phoebe and Amber were riding confidently along the shore in the distance.

The photo was shared by Vernon to his Instagram account, alongside a series of other pictures from the holiday. He wrote in the caption: "We finally got there! California you were awesome!! (Back on the wireless tomorrow! 31.7.23!) @bbcradio2."

© Instagram Tess and Vernon were joined by their daughters on holiday

It's been an eventful few weeks for the family. Back in July, Tess opened up about her eldest daughter Phoebe moving on from secondary school to the "next chapter".

Sharing a few snaps from the 18-year-old's time in school, including one of her as a little girl taking part in the egg and spoon race during sports day, Tess wrote: "Well that's a wrap and the school days are done. No more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental @vernonkay. We're so proud of you Phoebe; here's to the next chapter!"

Phoebe isn't the only one enjoying an exciting new chapter, as Vernon recently became the new host of the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, which launched back in May.

The 49-year-old, who took over from Ken Bruce on the show, celebrated his new job in a post to Instagram in March. Sharing a snap of his BBC lanyard, he penned in the caption: "And so the @bbcradio2 adventure begins! Not had one of these since @bbcradio1."