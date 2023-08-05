Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are so loved-up during romantic date

Tess Daly is having the time of her life in California with husband Vernon Kay and their teenage daughters Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 13. On Saturday, Tess shared several highlights from their trip, including a romantic bike ride with Vernon.

The pair looked like they could have been Barbie and Ken as they cycled around in the sunny weather, with Vernon singing California Dreamin' while Tess smiled and waved behind him. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter, who will soon be busy with the upcoming series, wore the most eye-catching top as the white tee bore a striking paint pattern made up of a wide variety of colours.

WATCH: Tess Daly dances with husband Vernon Kay at the coronation concert

She added a pair of shorts to her ensemble, alongside a white jumper that was tied around her waist and a pair of snazzy sunglasses. Meanwhile, Vernon looked super cool in his sunglasses, black cap and white shirt.

Tess had several other photos in her carousel, including a snap of herself in a stunning white swimsuit as she posed at a beachside restaurant, one of Vernon and Amber looking out over a pier, and a scrumptious image of a waffle she was about to tuck into that was covered with blueberries, strawberries, syrup and a small dollop of cream.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon enjoyed a bike ride

In a playful caption, Tess teased: "Ok, last few," finishing off the post with a camera and sparkle emoji.

Followers loved the insights into her family holiday, as one joked: "Is that Barbie and Ken Venice beach," and a second said: "For a split second I thought you were in Cromer. Then I remembered the weather."

© Instagram Tess showed off her stylish fashion sense

A third added: "Lovely photos! That waffle looked amazing!" while a fourth wrote: "Looks glorious! Enjoy," and many others complimented the mum-of-two on her fabulous outfit choices.

Tess and Vernon have been sharing plenty of snaps from their time away, and on Friday, the star proved to be the ultimate beach babe as she wore a stunning black swimsuit from her own brand, Naia Beach.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon are holidaying with their daughters

For her fantastic look, Tess teamed the one-piece with a gold wide-knit kaftan, a straw hat on top of her wavy blonde hair, and oversized black glasses to block out the sun rays.

"It wouldn't be a holiday without testing out some of our newest @naia_beach pieces," she captioned the photo, and her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman was among the first to comment a string of heart emojis in response. Others wrote: "So beautiful," and: "Stunning Tess! So obsessed with the gold kaftan. It's magical."

© Instagram Tess had a delicious waffle

The family holiday comes ahead of a major life change for the family, as Phoebe will be flying the nest as she heads off to university, where she will be studying drama.

Tess has gotten emotional about the prospect on several occasions, and last month she shared several photos of Phoebe during her school days with one showing her taking part in an egg and spoon race, while a second saw the teen posing alongside her proud parents, and the third, a moving photo of her old school shoes.

Captioning the post, Tess wrote: "Well that's a wrap and the school days are done [crying emoji]. No more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental @vernonkay [crying and pink heart emoji] we're so proud of you Phoebe; here's to the next chapter!"