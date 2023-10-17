Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares rare insight into love story with husband amid special milestone

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a new insight into her love story with her husband, musician Casey Hooper.

Whilst appearing on CBS' The Talk show last week, the actress revealed that she and her husband recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and went on to reveal how they first met.

WATCH: Inside Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge's amazing home

Although the pair tied the knot in 2015, they first locked eyes in 2011. Alexandra explained that the couple have pop star Katy Perry to thank for their relationship.

"So I was at home by myself in my Los Angeles apartment in 2011, cooking a chicken," Alexandra explained. "My friend Shannon Woodward called me and she was coming home with her friend Katy Perry and they came over for some chicken.

© Getty Alexandra Breckenridge appeared on The Talk last week

"[Katy] said, 'This is the best chicken I've ever had. Why don't you come to the Grammy Party in February?'

"So I went to the party and met my husband, who was her guitar player at the time," she said.

© Barry King Alexandra Breckenridge is married to musician Casey Hooper

Who is Alexandra Breckenridge's husband?

Alexandra Breckenridge, 41, is married to musician Casey Hooper, who hails from Johnston, Iowa.

He is a guitar player for artists such as Katy Perry and Steve Perry, and also plays in a band called SurfMaster.

Alexandra and Casey first met in 2011

He has toured the globe with Katy and even played at her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015, alongside Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott.

Alexandra and Casey tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado in 2015. They went on to welcome two children: a son named Jack, who was born in 2016, and a daughter, Billie, who arrived in 2017.

READ: 7 questions we need answering in Virgin River season five part two

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge's very private home life with famous musician husband revealed

Opening up about welcoming her first baby, Alexandra told People in 2017: "When Jack was born, I experienced a kind of love I never had before. I loved my husband more than anything and then I had a child, and that is a totally different level of love."

© Alexandra Breckenridge/Instagram Alexandra and Casey have been married since 2015

Shortly after having her second child, she shared an insight into her children's personalities. "Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such a social boy," she said. "With them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with."

Alexandra also revealed how motherhood had changed her whilst chatting with US Weekly in 2017. "When you have children, it just changes what's important to you," she said. "Trying to find time to keep up with my hair or nails, they take me away from Jack. So I tend to put those things off."

© Netflix Alexandra stars as Mel Monroe in Virgin River, alongside Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

The family reside in Atlanta, Georgia. They previously lived in Los Angeles but made the transition to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Speaking about their decision, the This Is Us actress told Atlanta Magazine: "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A. We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."