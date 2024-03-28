Meet Alexandra Breckenridge’s husband - who is Casey Hooper?

Alexandra Breckenridge is best known for her work on some of the biggest series, like Virgin River, This Is Us, and American Horror Story.

While her Virgin River character Melinda Monroe may be head over heels for Jack Sheridan, Alexandra's love life in real life is a lot more straightforward as she's been married to guitarist Casey Hooper since 2015. Together, the couple have a daughter and a son.

© @alexandrabreck Alexandra and Casey dancing

Here is everything there is to know about Alexandra Breckenridge's husband, Casey Hooper.

Who is Casey Hooper

© Stefanie Keenan Casey and Alexandra, 2014

Casey Hooper is a guitarist. He works for none other than Katy Perry as her lead guitarist, which means he has toured the globe with her, making an appearance in 2012 documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me.

He even played for Katy during her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015, alongside Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott.

Before signing with the "Teenage Dream" songstress, Casey auditioned unsuccessfully for Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert and Avril Lavigne.

© Getty Images Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona

Casey is from the Midwest, born to a family of musicians. His grandmother Norma Jean studied classical piano, while his aunt Janey was a pianist and singer in Des Moines jazz and blues bands. With their encouragement, Casey took learning the guitar seriously before moving to Los Angeles in 2005.

How they met

Katy Perry actually played a roundabout role in the couple meeting, as Casey met Breckenridge at an afterparty for the 2012 Grammys - he had just performed at the award ceremony with Katy.

© @alexandrabreck Alexandra captioned this photo 'young love'

The pair dated for two years from the moment they met, with Alexandra announcing their engagement in 2014.

Their wedding

The couple tied the knot in September 2015 in an outdoor ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

© @alexandrabreck Instagram Alexandra's wedding

Photos captured by Chowen Photography of the day saw Alexandra wearing a strapless wedding dress by Lazaro with a train and long veil.

The newlyweds celebrated with drinks, fireworks and dancing.

Their home life

The couple have settled in Atlanta, shirking the busy Los Angeles lifestyle for a more rural Georgia life.

Alexandra said of the decision: "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.," Alexandra told Atlanta Magazine. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

Birth of their children

Together, Alexandra and Casey share two children - their son Jack, seven, and daughter Billie, six.

The actress gave birth to Jack in September 2016, sharing how much joy she felt in his birth: "When Jack was born, I experienced a kind of love I never had before," she said. "I loved my husband more than anything and then I had a child, and that is a totally different level of love."

When Billie was born in December 2017, Alexandra revealed: "Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such a social boy, with them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with."