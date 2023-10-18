Scarlett Johansson reveals she ‘misses’ Colin Jost as he returns to Saturday Night Live

Scarlett Johansson shared a heartfelt confession about married life with Colin Jost as the comedian recently returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time since the show went off-air in April.

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson speaks about Colin Jost's 'crazy hours' for SNL

As the Asteroid City actress walked down the red carpet for the God's Love We Deliver 17th Annual Golden Heart Awards, she responded to questions about whether she was glad her husband had gone back to work.

“I miss him”, she exclaimed in an Access Hollywood interview. “You know, he works really crazy hours but I'm happy that he's back at work and doing the thing that he loves. That makes everybody happy at the house.”

© Getty Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Colin and the SNL team were raring to go for their first show back according to Scarlett. “Obviously everyone is overexcited to get back to work over there” she said. “It’s been something that the cast and the crew have all been desperate to do, so it’s a little light at the end of the tunnel for everything else that’s going on.”

Many people might have felt confused by Saturday Night Live’s return as SAG-AFTRA are still striking, but SAG clarified in a statement that any SAG-AFTRA members appearing on the show either as hosts, guests or cast members would not be violating the strike rules.

“SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations."

Scarlett has been with Colin since 2017 after she appeared in an episode of SNL with the Weekend Update co-host. - although they’ve known each other since 2006 The couple married in 2020 and welcomed a son, Cosmo, in 2021, but Scarlett also has a daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Over the summer Scarlett revealed that the baby had been a massive draw while she was on set for Asteroid City. “I actually wasn't popular, it was just the baby," she told People. "People were excited to see the baby, not me. They're like, 'Oh, it's you. Where's baby?'"