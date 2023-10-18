Yellowstone star Cole Hauser marks career 'first' – fans show support

Cole Hauser is celebrating a career first! Following the launch of his new coffee company, Free Rein, the actor has opened up his very first store in San Angelo, Texas. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Yellowstone star shared photos from his shift at the coffee shop, and he also penned an inspirational message.

© Instagram Cole Hauser has opened up his first ever store

Commemorating the milestone, he wrote: "Serving coffee and taking orders at our first store in San Angelo Tx. Dreams don't work unless you do. @freereincoffeecompany get up and get after it!"

Shortly after posting, the father-of-three was inundated with messages of support. "I'm buying whatever you're selling Rip," replied a fan. "Now I gotta come to Texas for coffee," added another. Meanwhile, a third quipped: "I don't drink coffee but I'm willing to start if Rip is serving it!"

© Instagram The Yellowstone star worked his first shift at the coffee shop in San Angelo

Amidst the ongoing delays to Yellowstone, Cole has been busy launching Free Rein. It was back in August that the TV star first announced his new business venture, telling fans: "I've grown up around cowboys my whole life. And I can tell you, there's nobody on earth who works harder.

"I'm proud to announce that I've decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn. Not because it's easy, but because it's hard. Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee. So get up and get after it. Dreams don't work unless you do."

As for his stint on Yellowstone, Cole remains on hiatus from the hit TV show. While the writers' strikes have been resolved, the actors' strikes are yet to reach an agreement.

After a negotiation session on Wednesday, the AMPTP, which brokers on behalf of studios, announced it was suspending talks with the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents over 100,000 actors, because they were "no longer moving us in a productive direction," the New York Times reported.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The cast of Yellowstone have not been able to film new episodes due to the actors' strikes

With this in mind, Cole and his Yellowstone co-stars won't be returning to the set in Montana for a while. The labor action has also stalled production on the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey.

The second half of season five was originally set to premiere in summer 2023 but was then pushed back to November 2023, and following this week's setback, a 2024 release date seems far more likely.

In the meantime, fans have enjoyed seeing Cole's regular updates on his family life with his wife Cynthia, who starred in 90s TV series Sweet Valley High, and their three children – sons Ryland, 19 and Colt, 14, and daughter Steely, ten.

© Instagram Cole and his wife Cynthia with their three kids

In a new interview about his coffee company, Cole explained the idea behind it. "With Free Rein, we're not only crafting a premium coffee experience, but also paying a heartfelt homage to the American Dream," he said.

"As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits. Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us."