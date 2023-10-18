Jada Pinkett-Smith and family dealt another tough blow following bombshell memoir revelations

Familial woes appear to be far from over for Jada Pinkett-Smith, who recently revealed that she and Will Smith, who she has been married to since 1997, have in fact been separated since 2016.

As it turns out, she's not the only Pinkett going through some trials and tribulations with their marriage, as her brother Caleeb Smith is also leading separate lives from his wife, Patricia Pinkett.

Though the former Red Table Talk host has already said she and Will are working on their marriage, and are still "life partners," her brother Caleeb, 43, and his wife's marriage isn't seeing the same fate.

Court documents obtained by People reveal that Caleeb and Patricia, who first tied the knot in 2006, separated in February of 2020.

Now three years later, this past Monday, October 16, Patricia officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Patricia, who shares daughter Caila Koren Pinkett, 11, with Caleeb, requested that the two share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. Further, she is requesting child support from her soon-to-be ex-husband, and requesting the court bar Caleeb from requesting child support from her.

© Getty Caleeb and Patricia were together for 17 years

Caleeb is Jada's only sibling – their parents are Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Robsol Pinkett, Jr. – and he is also based in California, where he works as a producer, on shows such as After Earth, Cobra Kai, Lakeview Terrace, and Men in Black 3, starring his brother-in-law Will.

Despite his and Patricia's separation, Jada and her sister-in-law appear to remain close, and this past May, she shared a sweet selfie alongside Jada and posted in her caption: "Nothing but extreme gratitude for my soul sis @jadapinkettsmith. Love you to infinity and beyond."

In the wake of Jada's own revelation about her marriage woes with Will, she has maintained that the two have no plans of divorcing.

"We really have been working hard," she told Hoda Kotb during an interview on the Today Show, adding: "We are working very hard at bringing our relationship back together."

© Getty Caleeb with his brother-in-law Will and nephew Jaden in 2015

She further explained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jada claimed she and Will have been leading separate lives since 2016

In a separate interview with People, she also shared: "We're still figuring it out," adding: "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together."

She declared: "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

