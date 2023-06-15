Scarlett Johansson makes revelation about rarely seen son – and he's adorable

Scarlett Johansson has remained relatively quiet when it comes to sharing details about her son, Cosmo, with her husband, Colin Jost.

The 38-year-old welcomed her second child – she also has a daughter, Rose Dorothy, eight, from her second marriage to Romain Dauriac – in 2021 but she and Colin are very protective of him and have not shared any photos of the almost two-year-old.

However, in a recent interview, Scarlett revealed that during the filming of her new movie, Asteroid City, Cosmo proved to be far more popular with her co-stars than she was, and he sounds like the most adorable child.

© Getty Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost share a son, Cosmo

"I actually wasn't popular, it was just the baby," she told People of her time on set after Cosmo's birth. "People were excited to see the baby, not me. They're like, 'Oh, it's you. Where's baby?'"

Scarlett had only recently given birth to her little boy when she began filming the Wes Anderson movie, so she was joined on set by her husband and their son. "My family came [with me to set]," she recalled, adding: "My husband and baby did because we had just had a little baby."

Speaking of Cosmo's attention-grabbing appearances during filming, the Black Widow star said he became the "set baby". "Some people had partners that came [to set]. Most people were alone, I think. A lot of people had children too, but maybe a little bit older. I just had a tiny, tiny baby," she said.

© Getty Scarlett and Colin began dating in 2017

Scarlett and Colin confirmed Cosmo's arrival in August 2021, with the former Saturday Night Live star sharing a post on Instagram, which read: "Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last September, Scarlett shared the heartfelt meaning behind Cosmo's quirky moniker and the connection it shares to her daughter, Rose's name.

"They are both flowers," she told Kelly Clarkson. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow. That's why my daughter liked it too."

© Getty Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in 2020

While Scarlett and Colin love Cosmo's name, with the actress calling it "refreshing" and "charming", Colin's mother took a little while to get used to it. "She kept suggesting other versions of it and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out,'" she added.

Back in January, Colin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and divulged another insight about Cosmo when asked how he is finding fatherhood.

"It's great! He's 18 months old, he's doing great. He's walking, he's talking—his favorite word is 'cracker,'" he told Jimmy.

© Getty Scarlett and Colin have not shared any photos of Cosmo

Confirming he and Scarlett are "private" and prefer to keep Cosmo out of the spotlight, he did claim to have the first photo of their son to show to the audience, before Jimmy held up a picture of M3GAN, the viral murderous AI doll from the movie of the same name.

Scarlett and Colin first started a relationship in 2017, eventually getting engaged in May 2019 before quietly tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020.

