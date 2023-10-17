Scarlett Johansson shared the secrets to maintaining her size 2 figure recently – and on Monday she highlighted her sensational physique while attending the 2023 Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

The 38-year-old looked stunning in a plunging black midi dress that boasted long sleeves, and a nipped-in waist with ruched detailing. She accessorized with sheer polka dot tights and added height to her petite frame with a pair of sky-high black heels that featured an ankle strap.

Scarlett wore her blonde hair cascading just below her shoulders with a slight wave and added dramatic black eyeliner and a nude lip to accentuate her vampy look.

© Getty Scarlett Johansson looked beautiful in her elegant black dress

The 'Lost in Translation' star was honored at the awards ceremony, which was held at The Glasshouse in Manhattan in partnership with Michael Kors, for her "work on behalf of AIDS, cancer, food, hunger, and inclusion".

Last week, the mom-of-two revealed that she works out four days a week to stay around a size 2 – but exercise for her is not just about maintaining her physical well-being but staying mentally strong too.

"For me, wellness is a huge part of my mental wellbeing," she told Stylist. "I try and do some sort of exercise around four days a week if I can."

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Scarlett Johansson accessorized with sheer polka dot tights

Scarlett's exercise of choice is now Pilates after she noticed a dramatic difference in her overall health: "I've been doing Pilates for the last eight years or so, and I've found it to be amazing," she added.

"I used to mostly just lift weights, but at some point, my recovery wasn't what it used to be, you know. I think it's just getting older and having my body change – but Pilates really helped me feel better in all ways. I do classes with a couple of different instructors, and I've been incorporating some weightlifting a little bit more again. I think I'm better at it now because of Pilates."

© Getty Scarlett Johansson rocked heavily lined eyes for a vampy look

It might be hard to believe now, but Scarlett also revealed that she struggled with acne in her younger years and recently relived those "painful memories" of her skin issues when looking at old photos of herself.

"I struggled with acne forever. My brother actually just showed me photos of myself at a family thing when I was probably 19 or 20, and my skin quality is completely different," she said.

"When I saw that photo it just, you know, it brought everything back. All those painful memories. I just struggled with my skin for such a long time."

© Getty Scarlett Johansson said she struggled with acne as a teen

She explained: "I used to wear concealer to work in the morning, even though somebody was about to put makeup on my face. But that was when I was younger and the messaging around acne back then was that your skin was grimy and dirty, and you'd get rid of the blemishes by washing it. It was all so negative – and also incorrect."

Scarlett admitted that she exacerbated the problem by overusing products that probably weren't designed for her skin type, and it was only in her twenties that she learned what was right for her.

© Elisabetta Villa Scarlett Johansson has learned what works for her skin

"At that point, I was using every product I was prescribed and that I saw in the media. I would go through these cycles of drying out the acne and then having all this redness and irritation. It was a non-stop cycle.

"Then, when I was in my mid-to-late 20s, I just couldn't do it anymore. I started using gentle products consistently, I began moisturizing, and within a week my skin was completely different."

