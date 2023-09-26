Michael Douglas gets personal in emotion-filled message for fans after 79th birthday

Michael Douglas felt the love on Monday, September 25 when he celebrated his big 79th birthday surrounded by the love of family, friends, and his millions of fans.

The Oscar-winning actor took to his Instagram to share a personal message of gratitude to his nearly 1.5 million followers for remembering him on his big day.

Watch the screen icon get real in his sweet video message, taking fans into his family home while expressing his heartfelt appreciation…

Alongside the video, Michael wrote: "You guys are so sweet! I want to thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes! My 79th year! Very sweet of you to remember and thank you all! I hope your year is going to be as good as mine! Lots of love! MD."

Fans responded with comments like: "We love you Michael, so many great years," and: "This is a good man. Not full of himself and is blessed by being humble in his success – Happy Birthday young man!" as well as: "WE are sweet?? YOU are sweet!"

September 25 marks a day for double celebration in the Douglas household, however, as it also happens to be Catherine Zeta-Jones' birthday, with the actress turning 54.

© Getty Images The stars celebrated their joint birthday on September 25

Michael shared a romantic throwback of the pair and wrote: "Have a great new year darling! Wishing you a very happy birthday! All my love, Michael," to which his wife responded: "Thank you! and Happy Birthday to you too darling."

Michael and Catherine first met in France in 1999 and tied the knot on November 18, 2000. Aside from a brief separation in 2013, which they used as a time to live apart and work on their marriage, they've been together ever since.

The Chicago star shared the most adorable video of her husband that featured many photos from his younger years alongside his famous dad Kirk Douglas, and penned: "It's Michael's Birthday! It's my Birthday! Happy birthday @michaelkirkdouglas, love you!"

© Instagram Dylan Douglas shares a birthday tribute to his parents

Their kids didn't fall far behind when celebrating them either, with their oldest son, Dylan Douglas, 23, sharing a photo from their wedding in honor of the special day.

"Happy birthday! The two most important people in my life. I love you!" he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Carys Douglas shares a birthday tribute to her parents

Their daughter Carys, 20, also took to her own Instagram Stories with a sweet photo of the two embracing, and wrote: "Happy birthday love birds – thank you for life and the love you fill the world with [heart emoji]. I am so proud to be your daughter."

Actor Cameron Douglas, 44, Michael's son from his first marriage to Diandra Luker, also took to social media with a red carpet shot of Michael and Catherine's.

He wrote: "Wishing this dynamic birthday duo the very happiest of special days and no doubt the beginning of a great new year. Thank you for continuing to inspire us all. With great Love and Respect Happy Happy Birthday."

