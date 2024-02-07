Who is Indian model Poonam Pandey who faked her own death - everything we know

The world was completely shocked to hear the news of Indian model Poonam Pandey's death. They were even more amazed to discover that it was not true.

A statement appeared on her Instagram on February 2, stating: "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness."

The next day a video from Poonam, 32, appeared which revealed that she was alive - and had not died of cervical cancer. She captioned the video: "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive."

"Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease", she wrote.

WATCH: Poonam Pandey reveals she faked her death The model claims she wished to raise awareness for cervical cancer

"Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease."

She signed it off by saying: "Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer".

The social media moment caused controversy as many thought the "publicity stunt" was insensitive to the cause it intended to promote, but as more people from around the globe found out about what had happened, many started wondering: Who is Poonam Pandey?

Here is everything you need to know…

Poonam started her career as a model

© SOPA Images Poonam speaks to the press

The 32-year-old first got her start as a model in 2010, as she came into the spotlight as one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel contest.

She appeared on the cover of Gladrags magazine, a biweekly publication in India.

Her controversial claim to fame during 2011 Cricket World Cup

© @poonampandeyreal Instagram Poonam Pandey

Despite already having a modeling career, what really got Poonam the public's attention was a promise to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the World Cup. When they did, the model notoriously didn't fulfil her promise.

She went on to claim this was because she was denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Roles in film and television

Poonam has made numerous appearances on the screen since 2011, when she first took part in action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

© Mint Poonam during a profile shoot

Her first film role, starring in NSFW film Nasha, was panned by critics with the MumbaiMirror saying: "Nasha unselfishly makes an attempt to stay away from unnecessary sex and tell a story, but ultimately, like school in summer, it's not got class."

Since then, she has played roles in films called Love Is Poison and The Journey of Karma, as well as action comedy Aa Gaya Hero.

The 32-year-old last appeared in reality contest Lock Upp in 2021.

Poonam's personal life

Poonam married long-term boyfriend Sam Bombay in 2020, yet less than two weeks later she filed a complaint against him, accusing her then-husband of assault, for which he was arrested. When he was released on bail, the couple reportedly talked things over but are separated as of 2021.