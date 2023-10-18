Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz celebrate major news alongside rarely-seen son

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz had some incredible news to share with their fans after the release of their new series, Fletchers on the Farm, but as they marked the moment they were joined by an unexpected guest.

As you can see in the clip below, Kelvin teased his wife of eight years as she took a while to introduce fans to their video. "How long are you going to take? Just say thanks," an exasperated Kelvin said as Liz took her time to thank followers for all the likes and comments they recieved as the new series was aired on ITV.

The former Strictly champion joked her lengthy intro was already leaving him "bored" as he said: "We're so glad that you enjoyed that first episode. It's been so nerve-wracking for us waiting and just to get the reaction we did was overwhelming."

As Kelvin spoke about all the messages the couple received, the pair's son Alex popped his head out from behind Liz, prompting her to giggle. The youngster continued popping out behind his parents, while dressed as Spider-Man and rubbing his eyes.

© Instagram Alex melted hearts as he popped up

Alex then sweetly rested his head on his parents' shoulders as the pair went into detail about an upcoming competition where fans could win free tickets to their upcoming Christmas village, which will be held at their farm.

In their caption, the pair shared: "Thank you so much for all your kind messages about #FletchersFamilyFarm. And to say thank you, we wanted to offer your family the chance to come and visit us at the farm for @santas_village_official."

© Instagram The couple are parents to four children

Fans were quick to take to the comments, as one said: "I always said everyone who meets you loves you @liz_fletcher83, this first episode shows why, love you mate," and a second posted: "My family really need something to look forward to right now."

A third added: "We would all love to see the farm at Christmas," while a fourth wrote: "Such a lovely couple and a beautiful family."

© Instagram Kelvin and Liz moved their growing family to a farm

In a video shared last month, Liz revealed that tickets were now on sale for their Santa's Village, and that the "magical" and "personal" experience did have limited spaces.

The star also spoke about "add-ons" for the trip to their Santa's Village, including a toddler and parent experience aimed at those aged up to three years old and a meeting with Santa.

© Instagram The couple's farm will soon host a Christmas Village

The announcement was made on their Fletchers on the Farm Instagram account, with two horn emojis surrounding the words: "ANNOUNCEMENT! Tickets are LIVE! Come and join us!"

Fans were quick to share their joy over the news, as one enthused: "Love you guys, never mind the kids - IM COMING!" and a second added: "We've already booked when you first released.. so excited."

© Instagram The pair welcomed twins last year

A third penned: "It actually feels like it it's almost Christmas - what summer? Em wish we lived closer it sounds fab," while a fourth posted: "We will definitely be on this. I love you guys."

