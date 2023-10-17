Will Smith breaks silence with 'official statement' after Jada Pinkett Smith backtracks on split

Will Smith has shared an "official statement" with fans – but it's not what they were expecting. The actor took to social media to share a video that showed him sitting in an armchair, looking at the camera before he began: "I got something for you. Here's the thing, my opinion on the…."

But his speech was interrupted by a sneeze which led to the video zooming out and sharing a series of more intricate worlds, revealing the armchair was in a rainforest which itself was inside a volcano which was in the desert. Watch the video below...

"Always good to zoom out and look at the big picture!" quipped one follower as another joked: "This is the only correct opinion!"

The video made it clear Will did not intend to make any further statements following revelations made by wife Jada that they had split in 2016, before she latest attempted to backtrack. It also comes after the King Richard actor took to Instagram to break his initial silence, sharing a video that showed him suited up in warm outerwear, resting on a couch while cruising on a boat.

The clip was set to the sound of a series of text and call notifications going off, and the pointed caption simply read: "Notifications off."

During an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, which aired in full on October 13, Jada, 52, dropped the bombshell that she and husband Will had split in 2016. However, they have remained a united front and attended events together, and have not legally divorced.

When asked why they had not divorced, Jada said: "I think just not being ready yet, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership and in regards to, how do we present that to people? And we hadn't figured that out. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

The couple share kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jada Pinkett-Smith on Instagram August 2023 posing by the beach with her husband Will, stepson Trey, and kids Jaden and Willow

Still, she maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

But in a second interview on Monday October 16, viewers saw Hoda ask: "Ok, so there might not be a divorce in theory anymore?," Hoda asked, to which Jada said: "No, we really have been working hard."

In an attempt to make things crystal clear, the TV anchor added: "So, hang on. So that I'm 100 percent clear. You were divorced, but not on paper. But now we might be at a point where we are back together?"

With a smile, Jada quipped: "We are working very hard at bringing our relationship back together." At the end of the conversation, Hoda dares to ask: "So you might live in the same house?" and her guest responded: "Yeah."