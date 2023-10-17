Jada Pinkett Smith is entering her 'separation' style era

Jada Pinkett Smith has rarely been out of the headlines recently, following her recent bombshell announcement on NBC's Today with broadcaster Hota Kotb that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

Their high-profile marriage has been the subject of much discussion, but one area that has been sorely lacking in coverage is Jada's killer wardrobe.

The Girls Trip actress has been busy making media appearances to promote her explosive memoir, entitled Worthy, which is released today.

The 52-year-old stepped out on the streets of New York on Monday looking categorically chic and in relatively high spirits.

© Getty The actress wore an all-black ensemble

Posing on the pavement outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jada smiled for the cameras and showed off her platinum blonde buzzcut.

But the part of her outfit that caught our eye above all else was her high-octane outerwear. The Red Table Talk host injected her look with a sense of calculated drama via a floor-skimming cape.

© Getty The actress wore an interesting earrings-necklace hybrid piece

The flowy piece felt unexpected and interesting, providing Jada with a commanding silhouette. Her elegant black cape worked seamlessly alongside high-waisted trousers with soft frontal pleats, adorned with a chunky silver chain around the waistband.

She completed her look with a touch of chrome, sporting an unusual double chain earrings-necklace hybrid piece.

© Getty Jada appeared on Today again to clarify her comments

For another interview on Today with Hota Kotb to clarify her comments on her marriage, Jada kept things tonal and fresh in cosy cream and off-white.

The actress looked utterly autumn-ready in a chunky polo jumper, relaxed-fit trousers with ribbed cuffs, a minimalist trench and gold wedges.

© Getty The actress opted for a fresh tonal ensemble

In spite of the family difficulties that she is currently working through, Jada didn't miss a beat with her style game, exuding her trademark cool.