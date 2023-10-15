Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett-Smith separation as he spends time away from home

Will Smith has joined in on the conversation surrounding his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he is not staying for long.

Earlier this week, Jada, who the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum has been married to since 1997, revealed that the two have in fact been secretly separated for the last seven years, and lead separate lives.

The bombshell revelation is one of many headline-making reveals she has made ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy on October 17, but Will for now is steering clear.

The King Richard actor took to Instagram Sunday and broke his silence following news of his real relationship status, sharing a video where he is suited up in warm outerwear, resting on a couch while cruising on a boat.

The clip was set to the sound of a series of iPhone text and call notifications going off, and his caption was rather pointed. He simply wrote: "Notifications off," with a smiley face. In tune with keeping the peace, the Oscar winner limited the ability for fans to comment on the post.

Later in the video he wrote: "Fun fact about me, I can take a nap almost anywhere," and he is later seen outside the cabin enjoying the boat ride.

Jada, with whom Will shares kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, first opened up about what was really going on in her and Will's marriage in an interview with Today Show host Hoda Kotb.

Detailing why she waited seven years to reveal the change to their relationship, she explained: "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

© Charbonneau/BEI/Shutterstock Will and Jada tied the knot in 1997

She continued: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Still, she maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

© Instagram The two share kids Trey, 30 (from Will's marriage to Sheree Zampino), Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22

In a separate interview with People, she also shared: "We’re still figuring it out," adding: "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together."

Jada declared: "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

