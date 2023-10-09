20/20 star Deborah Roberts marks bittersweet day far away from home

Deborah Roberts spent the weekend away from New York City, and for a very important reason.

The 20/20 co-host traveled to Akron, Ohio to join her friends to honor their late mother, who was a teacher, and all she had done for those she taught.

Wearing a beautiful floral dress teamed with a leather jacket, Deborah looked incredibly stylish as she smiled in photos from the event, which were posted to Instagram.

Deborah Roberts attended a bittersweet event over the weekend

The star wrote alongside the images: "Sweet Sunday moment. What a joyous day, celebrating the power of devoted educators. It was a privilege to join my friend, Richard Roberts and his family to celebrate the life and legacy of his late mother, Margaret Roberts, who taught school for nearly four decades and changed many young lives.

"Now, her legacy lives on. Today four young aspiring elementary school teachers were offered scholarships in her name to ensure that future students can be inspired by great teachers.

"And happily, we celebrated with copies of @lessonslearnedandcherished to honor all the amazing educators, in our midst, including Margaret’s husband and daughter. #inspiration #teachers #education #gratitude."

Deborah has had an exciting few weeks, having recently been promoted to co-host on 20/20 alongside David Muir.

The 63-year-old took to her social media to share the exciting news with a portrait of hers alongside David, 49, who also happens to be a close friend outside of the studio.

She wrote: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc.

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

An official statement from David read: "Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does. I cannot wait to stand beside her on 20/20."

ABC President Kim Godwin added: "Deborah Roberts is one of a kind – a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority and integrity to every story she covers. "Along with David Muir, she embodies the DNA of 20/20, inspiring the team and people around the world with every thoughtful word, inspiring report and impactful interview."

