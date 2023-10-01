GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife sparks reaction from his co-stars as she embraces nature in new photo

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are incredibly down-to-earth, and often share candid photos on social media.

And most recently, the Go Ask Ali podcast star caused quite the reaction as she posted a fun picture of herself embracing outdoor living in the desert.

The throwback picture saw an excited looking Ali toasting a marshmallow on the fire, while spending time with nature. Ali was dressed in her pyjamas, and looked to be having the time of her life.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' love story

In the caption, she wrote: "I love S’mores. In my pajamas. In the desert. TBT."

George's Good Morning America co-stars and fellow ABC colleagues were quick to react to the picture, with Lara Spencer writing: "And why wouldn't you," alongside a love heart emoji, while Deborah Roberts wrote: "Yum!! PJs."

Fans also commented, with one replying: "Living your best life, I love this!" while another wrote: "This is goals." A third added: "Love this, you and George are the coolest!"

George and Ali live in New York City in a gorgeous apartment located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. They also have a home in the Hamptons, where they tend to spend their weekends and holidays.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001

The couple have faced a new change to their daily lives this year, as they became empty nesters at the end of August after their youngest daughter, Harper, 17, moved away from home to attend college.

Harper has gone off to study in Nashville, Tennessee, making the transition all the more hard for their parents.

© Kevin Mazur The showbiz couple are parents to two daughters

Their oldest daughter Elliott is a student at Brown University in Rhode Island, which is slightly nearer to home. Ali and George are embracing their new normal and have been sharing pictures on social media over the past few weeks of them making the most of their time together.

The pair have been married since 2001 and they opened up about the beginning of their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012. "I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth recently dropped off their daughter Harper at college in Nashville

"I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry." After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

Ali and George are now empty nesters

The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

They moved their family to NYC over a decade ago when George accepted a job as a co-anchor at Good Morning America. The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos with their daughters

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!" Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.