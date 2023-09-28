Adored Today star Al Roker leaves studios for ABC to show support for role close to his heart

The celebrations are still ongoing for Deborah Roberts, whose new role as David Muir's co-host on ABC's 20/20 was finally officialized earlier this week.

The veteran ABC journalist has often reported by the World New Tonight anchor's side ever since his former co-host Amy Robach was asked to leave the post in January, following the headline-making revelation of her affair with her Good Morning America colleague T.J. Holmes.

Deborah's new gig has been a long time coming, and she along with David, her husband Al Roker plus some more ABC familiar faces have been celebrating as such.

Deborah took to Instagram towards the end of the week to once again commemorate her exciting new role, sharing a glimpse of the very well-deserved festivities in her honor over at ABC studios.

She first shared a sweet snap where 20/20's brand new imagery with her and David stands tall behind her, as the latter appears to be toasting to her in a speech, and the two have a massive table lined with cupcakes in front of them.

The news anchor also shared photos alongside more of her ABC crew, including Kimberly Godwin, who has been president of the network's news division since 2021.

© Instagram Al traded NBC studios for ABC's for the night

Then, adding some more familiar faces to the mix, Deborah shared a snap of her and David's 20/20 poster next to George Stephanopoulos' poster for This Week, a sweet shot of her alongside newlyweds Robin Roberts and Amber Laign, plus of course an adorable photo of her and Al, smiling ear-to-ear.

"What a day this has been," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Grateful for @abc2020 @abcnews colleagues and dear friends who consistently bring the encouragement and joy," adding the hashtag "new chapter."

© Instagram David toasted to his new co-host

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with more supportive messages from fellow journalists, celebs, and fans alike, with both Ali Wentworth and Katie Couric leaving behind a string of clapping emojis.

Other fans of Deborah's followed suit with: "Well deserved you are an amazing journalist. Also, a fashion icon. You will be the best," and: "So well deserved! Talent and dedication pay back. Bravo!" as well as: "You deserve it all Deborah!!" plus another follower of hers added: "So excited for you."

© Instagram Deborah had the support of all her ABC colleagues

When sharing the big news on Instagram in a previous post, Deborah wrote: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc."

She continued: "We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

