Romeo Beckham marks heartbreaking loss with touching photo

Romeo Beckham took to social media with a heartbreaking photo on Thursday.

The 21-year-old revealed his girlfriend Mia Regan's dog, Rufus, had passed away with a sweet photo of the late pooch. Alongside the close-up snap of the copper-furred long-haired dachshund, the son of David Beckham penned: "Rest in paradise little man."

Romeo penned a sweet message in tribute to Rufus

Mia too took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of Rufus and a touching message which read: "Thank you for blessing all of our lives, the most precious pup, love you forever and ever [red love heart emoji] rip Rufus xxx."

Mia and Romeo were so close to the pooch, with Rufus featuring in a lot of Mia's online content and often spotted twinning with the model in various snaps.

Rufus and Mia were often captured in a twinning moment together!

One sweet moment saw Mia and Rufus living the high life in a convertible car being driven by the model. In the image, the duo donned matching multi-coloured Gucci outfits.

"Rufus in Gucci Darling," penned the blonde beauty in purple letters alongside the snap. Romeo has also previously been captured looking smitten with the pooch when they headed out for a walk together.

Rufus even featured in Mia's last photo dump alongside her beau which was shared on Monday. Amongst the slew of snaps which were captioned: "Lotta love lotta puppy dawg love lotta piccies," was a snap of the now-deceased dog with with her friend's King Charles Spaniel.

Other than the adorable dogs featured in the post, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed by followers was how genuinely in love the couple appeared. The featured photo saw Romeo cuddling up with his cockapoo Simba, whilst the second image showed he and Mia cuddled up in bed together.

"Lovely couple," one fan penned alongside a slew of red love heart emojis. A second added: "Love is a beautiful thing." Others couldn't help but comment on their four-legged furry friends. "Pooches galore [red love heart emoji]."

The couple began dating in 2019 but split in July 2022 after three years together just months after Romeo's brother Brooklyn tied the knot with his now-wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The pair rekindled their romance months later in November in 2022 and have been inseparable since. Despite their split, Mia never really entirely parted ways with the Beckham clan as she has an incredibly close relationship with fashion mogul and Romeo's mum, Victoria Beckham, with the pair collaborating for various sartorial campaigns.