Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan is so loved up in heartfelt reaction to new photo

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan couldn't be more loved up since rekindling their romance in November and now the Gen-Z It-Girl has penned a loved-up message for her beau on Wednesday after he shared a brand new selfie.

Taking to her Instagram, Mia commented on a photo of her adoring boyfriend looking ultra-chic in a relaxing nonchalantly on a cosy white bed donning a chic taupe-hued hoody and black tracksuit bottoms. He also rocked a red and white Supreme hat.

Mia reacted to the ultra-chic snap

Replying to her fashionista beau, Mia simply penned a crying and love heart emoji as Romeo smouldered for the camera.

Fans of the son of David Beckham also flooded the comments section with messages. "Always so cool Romeo," on fan wrote. A second added: "Amazin’ bro," alongside a fiery heart emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Crush."

Brooklyn and Romeo enjoyed a cryo session

Mia and Romeo have been enjoying a loved-up trip, touring the US together. They even stopped to stay with Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz during their LA leg of the exciting trip.

Romeo shared a clip of the brother-duo chilling out in Brooklyn and Nicola's immaculate white marble kitchen which is often seen by fans in his cooking videos. Brooklyn and Romeo were even spotted enjoying a cryo-therapy session together!

© Instagram Mia shared her affection for a tree, which didn't sit well with Romeo

The footballer shared a photo alongside his elder brother as they were dressed in white robes, black gloves, ear covers, and face masks. Captioning the photo, he penned: "Cryo therapy with the boy @brooklynpeltzbeckham," alongside a freezing smiley emoji. Both Romeo and Brooklyn certainly take after their football-fanatic father, David Beckham, and had a game on in the background.

In other exciting moments from their sun-soaked trip, Romeo had a complaint about his girlfriend whilst touring California's Pacific Coast Highway. He penned: "Wish u hugged me the way u hugged that tree," alongside a smiling face with a tear and pleading face emoji, in the comments section of a photo of his beloved hugging a humungous tree.

© Instagram Mia and Romeo are enjoying a road trip in the US

Mia hilariously replied with three people hugging emojis and quipped: "Shut it pls x." Other photos in the post, showed the sun-tanned duo posing for a quick selfie in the reflection of a yellow fan.

Fashionista Mia looked flawless in her off-duty look and flashed a glimpse of her toned tummy in a slogan T-Shirt and low-rise jeans. Meanwhile, Romeo went shirtless for the sunny snap and rocked a pair of beige cargo trousers.

© Instagram Mia and Romeo stopped for a photo at Bixby Bridge

Mia and Romeo, dated for three years before briefly splitting up last summer. Mia has an incredibly close with Romeo's fashion mogul mum, Victoria Beckham and has even collaborated with her in the past.