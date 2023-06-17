Romeo Beckham's complaint about girlfriend Mia Regan has fans saying the same thing

Victoria and David Beckham's son is road-tripping in the US

Romeo Beckham appears to have revealed an intimate detail about his relationship with his girlfriend, Mia Regan.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a road trip in the US with Mia, also 20, who has been keeping her followers updated on their travels with loved-up photos of the pair on Instagram.

On Friday, she shared a carousel of new photos documenting their adventures along California's Pacific Coast Highway, including one of her affectionately wrapping her arms around a huge tree.

© Instagram Mia shared her affection for a tree, which didn't sit well with Romeo

Despite several other pictures of the couple, including some of them admiring Big Sur's Bixby Bridge, Romeo couldn't help but complain about Mia's passionate tree hug.

Taking to the comment section of her post, he wrote in jest: "Wish u hugged me the way u hugged that tree," alongside a smiling face with a tear and pleading face emoji.

© Instagram Mia and Romeo are enjoying a road trip in the US

Taking his reaction in her stride, Mia replied with three people hugging emojis and quipped: "Shut it pls x." Her followers loved their interaction, with many commenting with crying with laughter and red hearts emojis. One added: "Cutest reply!" A second said: "This is too cute."

Before the couple set off on their road trip, they stayed with Romeo's brother, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, at their lavish LA home.

© Instagram Mia and Romeo stopped for a photo at Bixby Bridge

Earlier this week, the siblings enjoyed some bonding and took part in a cryotherapy treatment together. Romeo shared a photo alongside his elder brother as they were dressed in white robes, black gloves, ear covers, and face masks. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Cryo therapy with the boy @brooklynpeltzbeckham," alongside a freezing smiley emoji.

The brother duo went for a cryo treatment

Before that, Romeo shared a clip on his Instagram Stories, which you can see below, showing the pair hanging out in Brooklyn's glorious white marble kitchen, which is often seen in his cooking videos. The duo certainly takes after their football-fanatic father, David Beckham, and had a game on in the background.

Romeo and Mia are so loved up

Romeo and Mia rekindled their romance towards the end of last year after briefly ending their three-year relationship in the summer. They began dating in early 2019 but only went 'Instagram official' that September when the model took to her social page to wish her boyfriend a happy 17th birthday.

Their split came as a surprise as they had seemed head-over-heels in love with rumours of an engagement even swirling around the couple. But following their reunion, they have been inseparable and appear happier than ever.