GMA's Lara Spencer shocked as she meets her lookalike outside show's studios

Lara Spencer was in shock as she met her doppelganger outside the Good Morning America studio on Times Square.

Posting a photo to Instagram, Lara’s jaw dropped as a woman who looked uncannily similar to her held a red banner that read: ‘PEOPLE SAY I’M LARA SPENCER’S DOPPELGANGER’. The GMA host put an arm round the woman and held her banner as well.

She captioned the photo: “Outside GMA studio today” with two pink hearts, heartfelt that the woman came to the show to let her know. Whether or not both women look identical is up for debate, but if you look closely you can see that besides the fact they both have blonde hair, they do have similar facial features.

Fans on Instagram flocked to weigh in on whether they were doubles or not. “Unbelievable beautiful ladies”, one person exclaimed. Another person more adamantly expressed it was “not even close”.

This isn’t the first time Lara has met her double. Ten years ago Good Morning America put out a call to its viewers to find the host’s double, putting together a panel of people to judge who Lara’s doppelganger might be. The judges all agreed that one woman, Taylor Hill, fit the bill.

The photo was a fitting throwback to the long running plight to find Lara’s doppelganger.

Earlier this month Lara took a break from Good Morning America for some rest and relaxation with her family. She shared a loved-up photo of herself and husband Richard McVey in Notre Dame. The two posed cheek to cheek with big smiles on their faces.

Lara and Richard have taken something of a collegiate tour this year, making a stop at her son Duff’s parents’ weekend at Southern Methodist University in Texas and a surprise birthday weekend visit to Kat's Vanderbilt University.

She shares Duff and Kat with her ex husband CNN reporter David Haffenreffer, who she divorced in 2015. She then remarried to Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings; they tied the knot with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1, 2018.