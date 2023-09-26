GMA's Lara Spencer is glowing as she returns to show following start of new chapter

Lara Spencer has faced a fairly big change in her personal life of late, and is embracing the new chapter in her life head on.

The Good Morning America star became an empty nester after her youngest child, Katherine, 18, moved to Nashville to attend college at the beginning of the month.

Since then, Lara has been keeping herself busy, and returned to work on Monday following a vacation in Italy. Upon her return to work, she shared a fun photo on Instagram of her pretending to fight against a giant shark installation placed in the studios, and wrote: "Back to work feeling rested and ready!! Bring it sharkie...."

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Lara Spencer's family life

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the star was practically glowing as she showcased her sun-kissed tan while sitting on the famous news desk alongside co-stars Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Linsey Davis - who was filling in for Robin Roberts.

She even had some exciting news for fans too, promoting a new sports-related deal on social media from backstage in the GMA studios.

Lara Spencer looked radiant as she returned to GMA

"To all my TENNIS and PICKLE loving ladies (and gents) out there --these #Parkerandhyde pickle and tennis bags are a STEAL (start at 29 dollars!). Go to @goodmorningamerica website and click on deals and steals **today only. I get nothing out of this except the joy of knowing you got a cute bag for a total bargain. Just had to share.......," she wrote.

Lara had been in Lake Como, Italy, and while there celebrated her anniversary with husband Richard McVey.

Lara Spencer shared an exciting sports-related deal on her return to GMA

The pair posed for a romantic picture as they marked the occasion last week, and in the caption, Lara wrote: "Anniversary / empty nest distraction trip is underway..... Villa D'Este. Lake Como."

Later on in the week, they met up with fellow ABC star, Deborah Roberts, and her husband, Today anchor Al Roker, and helped Deborah celebrate her birthday.

Lara on the GMA news desk on Tuesday

As mentioned in her post, the trip served as a good distraction for the doting mom as she comes to terms with being an empty nester. Lara has been very open about her struggles at her daughter flying the nest, and posted a number of updates during and after the transition.

This included one of her waving off her daughter, which was accompanied by a crying face emoji. She also shared a picture of her and Katherine just before her daughter left home, showing them posing outside their home in Connecticut, which had been decorated with a balloon arch.

Lara with her husband Richard McVey during their Italian vacation

"Today is the start of a new chapter in your life. Write your story, baby," she wrote in the caption. Ahead of Katherine leaving, Lara spoke to HELLO! about her children, and reflected on her feelings concerning her youngest daughter flying the nest.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

© Instagram Lara recently became an empty nester when daughter Katherine left to go to college

She also spoke about the benefit that was having both her kids at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: "The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished." The star's oldest son, Duff, attends Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

