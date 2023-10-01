Lara Spencer reunites with grown-up son and ex-husband in rare photos

Lara Spencer may have spent the last couple of weeks adjusting to officially being an empty nester, but she just made it better with a sweet reunion with her son.

The Good Morning America anchor has two kids, son Duff, 21, and Katharine, 19, who she shares with her ex-husband, CNN reporter David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015. She has since remarried entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings Richard McVey; they tied the knot with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1, 2018.

The mom-of-two's youngest daughter, Kat, recently flocked the nest and moved into college at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, however she got a fix for her kids for her son's parents' weekend at SMU in Texas.

WATCH: Lara Spencer's Family Life

Lara took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a glimpse of her fun weekend away from her Greenwich, Connecticut home, spent with her son and her ex-husband, David.

In the first snap she shared, she is posing alongside Duff and the two are wearing SMU caps, and not only did Duff get his mom visiting, but their sweet family dog Riva also made an appearance!

In another photo, Lara, David, and Duff are gathered around a table with friends enjoying pizza and beers, and the mom-of-two added plenty more snaps hanging out with her son and his friends.

"Parents weekend for my junior," she wrote in her caption alongside a red heart emoji, simply adding: "The best."

The comments section under the post was swiftly filled with sweet comments from fans happy that Lara got some quality time with her son. One of her followers wrote: "And Riva got to go too!!! Yay!!!" as others followed suit with: "Excellent!!! Even the pooch ponied up!" and: "Love seeing all these!" as well as: "Love your dress!"

© Instagram Duff is a senior at SMU

Duff moved out to college three years ago and he is already a junior, while Kat is just getting adjusted to college life, with her mom's co-star George Stephanopulos and Ali Wentworth's daughter Harper no less.

The two grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, where Lara commutes from every day for her GMA role at ABC studios in Manhattan.

