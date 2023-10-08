Lara Spencer is radiant in loved-up photo with husband amid break from GMA

Lara Spencer is enjoying some well-deserved time off from anchoring Good Morning America, and she and her husband Richard McVey have hit the road for some travel.

The two became empty nesters earlier this fall when the GMA star's youngest daughter Katharine left for college, however the mom-of-two did get her fix by visiting both her daughter and her older son Duff at their respective colleges over the weekend.

Now however she and her hubby have embarked on their own little weekend getaway, and she shared a glimpse of it with fans.

Lara took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a loved-up selfie with Richard, where the two are posing cheek to cheek and smiling ear to ear.

The two have had quite the collegiate-themed travels as of late, and after their visit to Duff's parents' weekend at Southern Methodist University in Texas and a surprise birthday weekend visit to Kat's Vanderbilt University, Lara and Richard made a visit to Notre Dame.

However, their thoughts were certainly with Lara's daughter's school, as while there the couple found themselves cheering Vanderbilt's lacrosse team in a game against Notre Dame's.

"Go DORES!" Lara wrote in her caption alongside the hashtags for "anchor down" and "vandy lax," and her followers were quick to take the comments section under the post and gish about the sweet selfie.

"Love this," one of Lara's followers commented, as others followed suit with: "Have so much fun!" and: "Beautiful couple, good health to both of you," as well as: "Beautiful couple, so fun," plus another one of her fans added: "Jealous you're at my Alma Mater! Have fun!"

© Instagram Lara and Richard have been married for five years

Lara shares her son Duff, 21, and her daughter Kat, 19, with her ex-husband, CNN reporter David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015. She then remarried to Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings; they tied the knot with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1, 2018.

The couple are based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and though they did become empty nesters this year, the two always have company from their adorable dogs.

