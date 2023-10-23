How John Stamos' lookalike son Billy and wife Caitlin supported him amid addiction struggles

John Stamos has been in the business of Hollywood and leading a very public life for decades, but he's never opened up like this.

The Full House alum, 60, is gearing up for the release of his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, out October 24, where he covers everything from his past addiction struggles, his contentious divorce from former model Rebecca Romijn, the death of Bob Saget, and more.

These days, the actor has left his bad boy days behind, has been sober for eight years, and is a doting father to son William "Billy" Christopher Stamos, five, who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh. Read below for what he's said about his journey.

Recalling the moment he realized he had an alcohol addiction, John told People: "I had to sober up. I was just drinking too much," adding: "I just went low. I didn't go high. I just surrounded myself with people I shouldn't have been with."

Today he candidly credits his 2015 DUI as a reality check, and further said: "I had that DUI and I was like, 'I can't do this. I've got to straighten up,'" confessing: "That's when I was confusing the universe because I'm not a bad person, but I was doing crappy things."

John eventually entered rehab, and he credits Full House reboot Fuller House, his wife Caitlin, and his son Billy for getting him through it all.

© Getty John and Caitlin tied the knot in 2018

"They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it. You could get going for a little while. Then, it's like, 'I can drink again,'" he explained, adding: "So it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me."

These days, with a full slate of projects and responsibilities, John's family is always number one.

© Instagram "Dad" is John's best role yet

He also told People: "This is a lot for me to say. She is as good as my mother was. I mean, when I watch her, the patience, the kindness she has for him, it's so beautiful. And I really try not to let it slip by too fast."

When celebrating his milestone 60th birthday this past August, his first post commemorating his special day was an adorable video with his son, where he tells him: "Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60 and I have such a wonderful son like you?"

And in his caption, he declared: "I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60!" adding: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

