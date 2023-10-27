MAFS star Peggy unrecognisable after total transformation

Peggy Rose Lawrence has been keeping Married At First Sight viewers entertained with her strong convictions and values throughout the latest series, which has been documenting her turbulent relationship with Georges.

While fans love her for her high-maintenance nature, they were surprised to find out this week that the 32-year-old has starred in a reality dating show before! Peggy first graced our screens with her presence back in 2012, appearing on Paddy McGuinness' iconic Take Me Out.

Watch the clip below to see an unrecognisable Peggy, when she was around 21.

WATCH: MAFS star Peggy used to be on Take Me Out

Peggy is known for her tumbling blonde hair now, but back in 2012 she had a totally different look, with cascading raven-dark hair and dark eye makeup leaving her totally unrecognisable.

Fans couldn't believe how different the reality star looks, writing: "Omg I wouldn't have recognised her," and: "That can't be her!"

Peggy's bubbly personality shined through on Take Me Out and she's caused a furore on MAFS too after getting into an explosive row she had with her husband Georges while the couple were on their honeymoon.

While in Thailand, they came to blows regarding their clashing opinions about posting adult online content.

Georges told Peggy that he wouldn't think badly of his partner posting content on websites such as Only Fans, after explaining he knew of a friend who made good money from the site.

However, Peggy, a self-confessed "prude" was less than impressed with Georges' opinion.

The reality star told HELLO!: "I was actually quite anxious about watching our honeymoon back because I'd just married a stranger the day before and Georges said a few questionable things on the wedding day."

"He mentioned that his friend makes good money doing Only Fans and they enjoy it and it's easy. That took me back, to be honest. To me, it's not that I condemn anyone that does it, I just didn't want to hear the person I'd just married would be okay with me exposing my private parts online for money, so that was difficult to hear."

The show is still only halfway through, but given Peggy's up-and-down relationship with Georges, fans are already excited to see the reunion show…

When is the Married at First Sight UK reunion?

The current series of Married at First Sight UK is slated to have 36 episodes – making it the longest run of episodes yet. Wednesday's episode was episode 23, so there is still plenty of content to come.

E4 is yet to officially announce that a reunion episode of MAFS UK is happening, however, one star from the current series, Shona Manderson, who married Brad Skelly on the show, let slip on the MAFS Hysteria podcast that it was happening.

