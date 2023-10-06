5 Married at First Sight stars who have appeared on TV before

Married at First Sight is back and better than ever as 12 new couples say 'I do' before getting to know each other. While some of the stars have never appeared on TV before, a few of this year's contestants are well accustomed to the small screen, and have actually starred on a mix of reality and dating shows in the past. Keep reading for all the details…

Nathanial

Season eight has paired Events Marketing Manager Nathanial with Clinic Consultant Ella. And while 36-year-old Nathanial has been hoping to find true love on MAFS, it's not his first brush with dating shows.

Back in 2015, Nathanial appeared on E4's Young, Free and Single, and he's also recognised for starring in the Geordie Shore spin-off, Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer (2021).

Laura

Finance Manager Laura Vaughan tied the knot with tennis coach Arthur in season eight, but before her stint on MAFS, she tested the waters with Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy during an episode of Celebs Go Dating.

No stranger to the world of reality TV, Laura has also dated Made in Chelsea's Angus Findlay, although the two met away from the cameras.

Luke

Can't work out where you've seen Luke before? Fans may have spotted the Sales Executive from Davina McCall's dating series, The Language of Love, which aired on Channel 4 last year.

He may not have found his dream girl on the show, but now that he’s on MAFS, can he make things work with Jay?

Peggy

Technology Risk Partner Peggy is hoping to find The One in Georges. But, long before she joined MAFS, the 32-year-old signed on for the 2012 series of Take Me Out, helmed by Paddy McGuinness.

At the time, Peggy was just 19 and she sported a completely different look with dark brunette locks.

Brad

Before his wedding to Performing Arts Teacher Shona, Brad had been set up with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby in 2016. During his appearance on series one of Celebs Go Dating, the pair went on a number of dates but in the end, it wasn't meant to be.