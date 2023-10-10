Married At First Sight star reveals secrets of most explosive season yet - as couples reach breaking point on hit E4 show

It's one of the most controversial reality shows on TV, now Married At First Sight relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson has exclusively opened up about why this series is the most explosive and best yet, and just how he copes with the bombshells.

The TV fave, 49, revealed the secrets of the much-loved E4 programme which is now underway as he launched an Oatly campaign to explore the UK's on-off relationship with dairy.

WATCH: MAFS is back with an explosive new series

© Channel 4 MAFS UK experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling

Paul said: "It’s intense. This year of MAFS has the most diverse cast ever in the history of dating love genre in the UK. It’s a true cross section of the nation, and I love that.

"I still have to see my therapist throughout this. It’s not for the faint-hearted.

"For those of you that want to see relationships implode, you've got it.

For those of you who want to see couples compare themselves to each other, you've got it.

For those who want to see explosive dinner parties, you've got it."

© Channel 4 Ella, Jay and Peggy at the MAFS UK dinner party

Paul continued: "We are so hands on with the couples this year and go into their apartments to guide them along the way, which is a first."

"I do try to stay calm and remain a voice of reason though," he smiled: "' I have a lot of Oatley chai latte coffee on set to keep me going!"

Paul revealed the experts are still reeling from last year's MAFS where controversial contestants Whitney and Matt left their original spouses to become a new couple.

Celebs Go Dating star Paul recalled: "We were filming in the same location where Whitney and Matt told us they were an item last year, and the energy in that room today is still off."

© Channel 4 Married at First Sight UK's first dinner party was explosive

Speaking about the success of the show today, Paul said: "I had no idea the show would be so huge when we first started.

"People come up to me all the time and tell me they love it which is fantastic.

"They even say they are looking forward to it more than Love Island."