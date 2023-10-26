Married at First Sight UK: When will the reunion air and who will appear?

The current series of Married at First Sight UK has been more than explosive. There have been huge arguments, tears, joyful moments and more. But now that we're over halfway through the series, many have the reunion episode on the horizon.

So, is it happening? And who will be taking part? There have been a few departures from the show in recent times which could affect the lineup of the final episode. Here's all we know…

When is the Married at First Sight UK reunion?

The current series of Married at First Sight UK is slated to have 36 episodes – making it the longest run of episodes yet. Wednesday's episode was episode 23, so there is still plenty of content to come.

E4 are yet to officially announce that a reunion episode of MAFS UK is happening, however, one star from the current series, Shona Manderson, who married Brad Skelly on the show, let slip on the MAFS Hysteria podcast that it was happening.

"We got sent home at the end of April, we were together for about five or six weeks, then I went to Sri Lanka at the beginning of June and then went back to the reunion obviously," she explained, adding: "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that!"

© Photographer Shona & Brad's wedding on MAFS UK

Looking at the airing schedule, it's possible that the reunion episode could air on Thursday 16 November. We'll keep you posted when we know for sure.

What will the Married at First Sight UK reunion involve?

As per previous series of Married at First Sight UK, the reunion episode will see the brides and grooms come together to discuss their time on their show and reflect on their journeys as husbands and wives. The reunion also provides big revelations about who has remained in a relationship and who has moved on.

It'll no doubt be a juicy episode as there have been a lot of changes on MAFS UK recently, including the return of Ella and JJ as a new couple, following their respective splits from Nathanial and Bianca.

JJ and Ella on MAFS UK

The E4 programme showed a teaser hinting that they're returning to the experiment to be given the chance to pursue their romance as a new pair, with the help of the experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling.

But since the series is pre-recorded, many are wondering if the pair are still together to this day. As with many of the couples on the show, the pair have kept mostly quiet on their social media so not to spoil the remainder of the series. But they have dropped the odd hint that indicates they're still in each other's lives in some capacity.

© Married at First Sight Nathanial was previously married to Ella on MAFS UK

Who will appear at the Married First Sight UK reunion?

Since E4 hasn't officially confirmed when the reunion will air, there's also been no official confirmation about who will appear in the bonus episode. There have been a few drop outs this series, not to mention some fiery arguments and exchanges during the sit down meetings with the experts, so there's no guarantee that the full cast will attend. We'll have to wait for the reunion episode to find out more!