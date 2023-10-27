Today's Jenna Bush Hager teases huge announcement coming soon - fans react

Fans of the ‘Read With Jenna’ book club will have a lot to look forward to as the Today Show host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she had a “special announcement”.

Jenna took to her Instagram story to share the exciting update.

© @readwithjenna Instagram 'You’re not going to believe it', the Today Show host said.

“Guys, next Monday. Special announcement for Read With Jenna. Tune in to the Today Show!” she said. “You’re not going to believe it.”

She posted as well to explain that “we will be revealing out November #ReadWithJenna pick” with a “brand new look”.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager makes a shocking tattoo confession

In the photo she held up a plain red book, alluding to the mystery of what next month’s book could be.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Oh my! I still need to read the October pick. I’m on it!” wrote one person. Other fans commented in masses with one overwhelming message: “can’t wait!”

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show

Another book club fan wrote that they were “so excited” for November’s book choice.

Previously Jenna’s book club has seen people reading the likes of ‘Summer Sisters’ by Judy Blume, ‘The Secret History’ by Donna Tartt, and ‘Chain-Gang All Stars’ by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah.

The mom of three and former First Daughter has been running the book club since 2019 with great success as she has even gone onto host a podcast alongside it.

Through her podcast, Jenna has interviewed the likes of Colleen Hoover, Margaret Atwood and Jerry Seinfeld.



For her most recent book choice, ‘How To Say Babylon, a memoir by Safiya Sinclair, the author shared with readers that she hoped they would take away from the book: “I’m hoping that this story will widen the views that people have about Jamaica, about Rastafari culture, about Jamaican history beyond this idea of a postcard paradise.

“I want people to know what it’s like for young girls and women growing up in Jamaica, to know what it's like being a young girl growing up inside Rastafari.

“But also for women everywhere to know that if they ever felt like their voice was staunched or they were bent under the silence of repressive rules or their autonomy was being controlled, that they too can find a way ahead to forge their own path and what they have to say is important.”