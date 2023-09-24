Today's Jenna Bush Hager makes brutally honest confession about past plans to transform appearance - leaving Hoda Kotb shocked

Jenna Bush Hager is known for being an open book and often shares personal stories with her co-stars on the Today Show.

What's more, the Fourth Hour co-host got incredibly candid in a hilarious close-call tale last week, as she confessed to Hoda Kotb that she very nearly got a very bold tattoo after a difficult break up.

In the footage below, Jenna explains exactly what kind of tattoo she was planning on getting, and admitted that it only didn't go ahead because the tattoo parlour was fortunately closed.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager made a surprise confession about a tattoo

Hoda's reaction was priceless as she listened to her friend and co-star go into detail about the tattoo idea, and after the clip was shared on social media, fans of the show also chimed in to have their say.

"I love that Jenna is part of the tramp stamp generation," one wrote, while another commented: "Hoda and Jenna have the best conversations! They're like 2 good girlfriends just chatting and we happen to just listen in. LOL." A third added: "Jenna is such a gem. Real stuff. Real funny. Love her." A fourth added: "I would have loved to see GWBs reaction to that!!!!!"

© Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager nearly got a 'survivor' tattoo after a bad breakup

Jenna had an incredibly unique upbringing, with both her grandfather, George H. W. Bush, and father, George W. Bush, becoming President of the United States during her childhood and later, teenage years.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals baby news, but says husband Henry won't be too happy

MORE: Dylan Dreyer steps in to help co-star - and it's not the first time

Jenna knows the White House extremely well as a result, and has opened up about her experiences spending time there with her famous family on a number of occasions. She even confessed that it was haunted during a Q&A with US Weekly back in 2022.

Jenna Bush Hager often shares relatable family stories on Today

"The White House is haunted; my sister and I heard a ghost playing classical piano, but she seemed friendly," Jenna revealed. Meanwhile, in 2021 ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration, Jenna reflected on the unique period of her life when she lived in the White House.

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves Today studios after sharing 'big announcement'

MORE: Today faces major shake-up as both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb missing from show

The TV anchor opened up about the close bond first families share with White House staff, sharing an anecdote about when she and her twin sister Barbara met an employee, florist Nancy Clarke.

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager with her husband Henry and their three children

Writing in Maria Shriver's newsletter, The Sunday Paper, Jenna recalled: "We met an incredible woman named Nancy Clarke, who was a florist, and she took us down to the floral shop and we made bouquets for our grandparents' bedside.

MORE: Today show hosts lose it live on air after hilarious jibe from co-star – watch

MORE: Dylan Dreyer and husband share unhappy photo of son as co-stars weigh in



"Years later she did the flowers for my wedding when I married my husband, Henry. Everyone asks what makes the White House feel like home and it's the people — many of whom are lifetime employees — who fill it with this beautiful spirit of family."

© Getty Jenna with her parents George W. Bush and Laura Bush on the Today Show

Jenna is very close to her parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and her twin sister Barbara Bush. She previously opened up about her family life while talking to HELLO!, where she gave an insight into what kind of grandparents her mom and dad are.

Recalling a recent story where her oldest, Mila, went to spend time with her grandparents, she said: "Mila got to go and spend time with her grandmother this weekend. And she sent her the sweetest text message.

© Getty Images Jenna with her husband Henry

She was like 'Dear Grammy, I had no idea we had so much in common.' Having that one-on-one time, she hasn't really had that much time recently with her grandmother so she was totally delighted. Mila said that at the exact same time they said 'No more food,' it was so cute to see that uninterrupted time."

Jenna lives with her family in New York, close to the Today studios. The star is incredibly close to her co-anchors, who all have young children around the same ages as hers, and they often meet up outside of work.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.