Hoda Kotb reveals downside of working with this co-star on Today Show in surprising confession

When you work with and depend on someone every single day for so long as Today Show co-stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, you get to know their best and words sides.

Though Jenna only joined Hoda as her 4th Hour co-host in 2019 when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford, Jenna had been a contributor for NBC for a decade already.

The two know each other like the back of their hand – and have the perfect co-hosting chemistry to prove it – and they are not afraid to admit their differences either.

During Thursday's installment of 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, the two were in conversation with Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsey Mendez, who are currently starring together in Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along.

The group got to talking about getting ready to hit the stage, and the issue of punctuality came up. Hoda, Jenna, Daniel, Jonathan and Lindsey all pointed out just how differently they define "being on time."

As the Daniel star revealed he was ready the earliest, "too early," he confessed, his co-star Jonathan in turn admitted he was a "late spirit," and always getting ready at the last minute.

Hoda and Jenna then shared that the two know a thing or two about having vastly different approaches with their time management, as Jenna said: "By the way, I am in partnership with somebody that is the opposite of that," referring to Hoda.

She continued: "For example, if we have a shoot that starts at three, she will call me – and I'm not exaggerating – at 2:15pm and be like, 'Where are you?!'"

Hoda and Daniel quickly shared a moment of relatability, as Jenna argued: "I'm gonna be there on time, maybe a little bit early, but 45 minutes early?!"

Her co-star then endearingly noted: "She says I remind her of her dad [former President George W. Bush], because he gets everywhere super early," before joking that she was probably "triggering her" in pushing her to be more of an early bird like her.

