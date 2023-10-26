Who did Kris Jenner have an affair with? Everything both have said about the romance

Kris Jenner is getting candid about her "biggest regret" in life: cheating on her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian.

The iconic momager, 67, and the famed defense attorney were married from 1978 to 1991. Together they welcomed kids Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 39, and Robert Kardashian Jr., 36. They divorced two years after Kris had an affair, and Robert went on to marry twice, Jan Ashley from from 1998 to 1999, and Ellen Pearson for only a year, 2003, when he died from esophageal cancer.

Thirty years after their split, Kris is opening up about her regrets in their marriage. Read below all we know about who she had an affair with, what she has said, and how her daughters have reacted.

Who did Kris Jenner cheat with?

Kris cheated on her ex-husband Robert with former soccer player Todd Waterman, then 23, back in 1989, when she was 34 years old; she married Robert when she was 22.

She first opened up about the affair in her 2011 book Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, where she wrote: "It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive," adding: "Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea... because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years."

Though at the time she used a pseudonym for Todd – who went on to become a Hollywood animator – he came forward about the affair in 2012.

© Getty Robert, pictured above in 1990, passed away in 2003

What has Todd Waterman said about his affair with Kris Jenner?

In 2012, Todd opened up about the affair to the Daily Mail, and said their first night together was "a magical night, surreal."

He added: "I think it was two people who were both open to experiencing something in their life at that time. It was fate, we invited it and we just ran with it and from that point on. We didn't hold back."

He went on: "The love swept us away. We made our own different reality. It was special, it was a little crazy, a little wild – we didn't exercise caution or self-restraint. I think we were both very much in love."

© Getty The late attorney became a public figure when he became part of O.J. Simpson's infamous 1995 trial; his late ex-wife Nicole Brown was a good friend of Kris

What did Kris Jenner say about cheating on Robert Kardashian?

During a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris had an emotional conversation with her daughter Khloé, who herself has been cheated on several times by the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson.

"What was your mindset when you cheated?" Khloé asked, and Kris first explained: "Being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions."

When asked what made her "look elsewhere," Kris confessed: "I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else," before declaring: "I made a huge mistake. That's my life's biggest regret."

