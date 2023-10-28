Sophia Bush unveils bold change to appearance following divorce

Sophia Bush has made a bold update to her appearance following her divorce and reported new relationship.

The One Tree Hill star got two new tattoos done by artist Daniel Winter, known for his fine line scripture. She got the words ‘oh boy’ written in cursive on her hand above her thumb, and the words ‘in progress’ in upper case above her elbow.

Dan captioned a video clip showing off her tattoos as: “Oh boy! What a fun afternoon with @sophiabush Getting some new art on her body! Go check it out simple and sweet!!!”

The tattoos felt as if they took on a specific meaning in light of the attention she’s faced recently. Sophia filed for divorce from businessman Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage in August.

This month she reportedly started dating ex-soccer player Ashlyn Harris, not long after she separated from fellow soccer star Ali Krieger.

WATCH: Lucas and Brooke break up on One Tree Hill Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray were married while filming the show

Sophia is one of many high-profile women to co-own Angel City FC, a US national women’s soccer team, but she actually met the former soccer star at the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity in June, according to reports. They are said to have “bonded over their breakups and having to start over”.

It's not just her rumored new relationship that has been making headlines lately, Sophia has also been accused of having an affair with her ex-husband, Chad Michael Murray, while he was dating writer Erin Foster.

Her former co-star Hilarie Burton Morgan stepped in to defend Sophia, writing on her Instagram Story: "Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn't it."

"We were all told you'd broken up which is why our guy was perusing her”, she explained. “Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she's anyone's harlot, it's mine!"

Sophia and former co-star Chad were married from 2005 to 2006 while they were working together on One Tree Hill.