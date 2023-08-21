Who has Sophia Bush dated? From One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray to ex Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush's personal life, more specifically her love life, was thrust into the spotlight earlier this month, when it was revealed that she and her husband Grant Hughes were headed for divorce.

Their split was an abrupt twist for the One Tree Hill's actress fans – and reportedly for her too – as the couple had only married 13 months before, and were good friends for over a decade before that.

However, this isn't the first of Sophia's break-ups to leave her fans shocked. Below, revisit the star's dating history, from her first marriage to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray, to a romance with Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer.

Sophia Bush & Chad Michael Murray

Sophia and Chad met on the set of their hit series One Tree Hill, which ran from 2003 to 2012, and got engaged in 2004 when they were 22 and 23, respectively. They tied the knot with a wedding in Santa Monica on April 16, 2005, however five months later, they announced their separation following reports that the actor had cheated on her.

Though Sophia initially filed for an annulment, her petition was denied, and the two finalized their divorce in 2006. They continued to work together on OTH until Chad's departure from the show in 2009.

© Getty Sophia showed off her engagement ring at Chad's 'Another Cinderella Story' premiere in 2004

They have both separately opened up about their quick romance and quicker split, however in 2021, while appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Sophia said: "Oh, I'm not going to talk about him. I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking [expletive] about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up. I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else… it's not worth my time."

© Getty The former couple in 2007

Sophia Bush & Jon Foster

After her whirlwind marriage and subsequent divorce from Chad, Sophia was then linked to her Stay Alive co-star Jon, and they dated for almost two years, until 2007.

© Getty Sophia also briefly dated her other OTH co-star James

Sophia Bush & James Lafferty

In 2008, Sophia was linked to her other OTH co-star, James, all the while the two continued to work with her ex-husband Chad.

During the aforementioned podcast appearance in 2021, she joked about how common it is in Hollywood to date several of your co-stars, explaining: "You realize that everyone you've ever met in this business has, like, dated everyone else. When you spend 100 hours a week on set and you don't even get home for eight hours to sleep, like, yeah, I'm not surprised that every 20-year-old on a set has dated every other 20-year-old on a set."

She added: "Some of our favorite celebrity couples are people who married the fourth costar they dated."

© Getty Sophia and Austin dated on and off from 2006 until 2012

Sophia Bush & Austin Nichols

Sophia and Austin first briefly dated around 2006, and though their romance was on and off, Austin proved his love to her when he signed on to join One Tree Hill in 2008.

In 2010, she told E! News: "We've been dating off and on for the past four years. We had so many years of history prior to him coming to work on the show," adding: "I think someone taking a job and moving their life across the country to show you how much they care is pretty much the most romantic gesture that a person could make." The two split in 2012 shortly after OTH came to an end.

© Getty Dan sadly passed away a year after his split from Sophia

Sophia Bush & Dan Fredinburg

Sophia and Dan, a Google program manager at the time, started dating in 2013, and were together for almost a year, until 2014. Dan unfortunately died a year later when he was faced with an avalanche while hiking Mount Everest, a result of an earthquake in Nepal.

Sophia honored his life on what would have been his 34th birthday in 2015 with a lengthy tribute on Instagram, where she wrote: "I love you my friend. I'm grateful for every memory. I'm grateful that we had a friendship that defied context, & a connection that defies physical boundaries even now."

© Getty Sophia starred on Chicago PD for the first four seasons

Sophia Bush & Jesse Lee Soffer

Sophia and Jesse met on the set of Chicago PD, and were romantically linked from 2014 until late 2015. Jesse later dated Sophia's OTH co-star Torrey DeVito for almost a year; they split in 2019.

© Getty Sophia and Grant were friends for over a decade, though suddenly split after 13 months of marriage

Sophia Bush & Grant Huges

Sophia and Grant – he hails from Oklahoma and is the founder and CEO of Drink Good Wine – sparked romance rumors in May 2020 when they were spotted on a walk in Malibu holding hands. They tied the knot at the Philbrook Art Museum in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, on June 11, 2022, nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

Their split was reported in August 2023, though court documents obtained by Us Weekly cite their date of separation as June 27, two weeks after their first wedding anniversary. In a since-deleted Instagram post commemorating their first anniversary, Grant wrote: "Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we've had together. I truly love doing life with you!"

